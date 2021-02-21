Why Animal Crossing Fans Should Play Little Wood





New Horizons fans looking for a game like Animal Crossing can enjoy the journey to rebuild the thriving magical town of the indie game Little Wood.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been released for nearly a year, and players may be thinking about getting a new game with a similar theme while waiting for the snow to melt on the island. Little Wood, Life Slice Simulation Game Released on PC in August 2020, it will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 25, just for Switch owners looking for a game like Animal Crossing. It may be.

Littlewood begins like Animal Crossing and players are asked to build a town from scratch. The protagonist doesn’t start with a tent or take out a loan, but building a town is a steady and rewarding process. Important buildings will be gradually upgraded to become more efficient and provide more resources to create the facilities, furniture and decorations needed to bring the town to life. The town is completely customizable from the start, so fans of Animal Crossing Island Design can enjoy the freedom Littlewood offers for creativity.

Animal Crossing fans who interact daily with the villagers of the town can find similar features in Little Wood. As the town’s population grows thanks to the efforts of the players, new NPCs will arrive and demand that the players build their homes. However, players can far exceed Animal Crossing’s 10-person residence limit, and the game allows towns full of many residential structures. Littlewood also allows players to date specific characters and eventually get married. This is a mechanism that does not exist in animal crossing games.

Animal Crossing fans can build complex towns in Little Wood

For those who enjoy a Stardew Valley-like farming scheme, or who want the ability to grow more than just pumpkins and flowers with Animal Crossing, Littlewood offers a great balance. Littlewood has a lot of day-to-day work to keep players busy right from the start, but it grows different types of fruit trees, plants cute gardens full of vegetables, and raises a variety of livestock such as sheep and chickens. can also do. The products these animals make and the products from these gardens can be used to create recipes of all kinds that unlock when players build towns.

Animal Crossing is a relaxing way for fans to spend their time, but there are few ways in which the actual story drives gameplay. Littlewood gets closer to Stardew Valley and tells an interesting story rather than leaving the origins of the world in the air. Players can take the time to build a town, but they will unravel the mysterious story and provide a deeper experience to the world while enjoying the agriculture, construction and socializing needed for progress. This story element is probably fresh for players who spend a lot of time arranging Animal Crossing: New Horizonsislands and want a similar experience in a more fleshed out world.

Littlewood is currently available on PC and will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 25, 2021.

