Persona 5 Striker-How to change your character





Persona 5 Strikers has changed the formula of the original source to become a hack and slash action game with a matchless element at its core. Given the fast-paced combat of Persona 5, even with its turn-based nature, the transition is actually very familiar, and even natural to say the least. Joker flew around, slashing hundreds of enemies at once with a reliable knife, which seemed like the way to go from the beginning. The protagonist needs him and some friends to survive the endless hordes of shadows, so let’s see how you can change your party members and how to change your character in battle ..

How to change the character

First, you need to actually edit the party to see how you can change the playable roster to your liking. To do that, we need to go a little further in the story of the game. please do not worry. You don’t have to spend hours doing this. It’s actually quite early in our journey, but for the sake of the story, we won’t mess up when this is done exactly.

At that point, the ability to edit the party will be available. Go to the main menu and you can select up to 4 playable characters at the party. The operator is Futaba and will be excluded from the four. Click the character you want to select and it will be assigned to the corresponding button. Of your directional pad.

Once everything is set, jump to the Metaverse and go to the dungeon. When the battle begins, you’ll see three additional characters at the bottom left of the screen that represent the buttons on the directional pads. Clicking each button will trigger a baton pass action. This is basically the process of changing the main controlled character. In addition to this, each time you change your character, your character’s power and abilities will increase constantly, so it’s a good idea to have a balanced party depending on your enemies and use everything equally. ..

Persona 5 Strikers was officially released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you can join the game now.

