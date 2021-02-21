



Checklists are a very convenient way to track items, tasks, or steps that need to be completed. They visually and easily remind you if everything you need to do has been done. Combine this with convenient Google Docs, which you can access at any time (as long as you have access to the Internet), and you’ll have great management tools.

In this article, I’ll show you how to create a checklist in Google Docs and some insights for creating a functional checklist.

How to create an interactive checklist in Google Docs

Creating a checklist using Google Docs is a very straightforward process. As long as you already know what you want to include in the list, the procedure is very simple. If you want to use Google Docs to create an interactive checklist, follow these steps:

Open the Google Docs app.On the tab at the top[+]Click to create a new document.In the menu at the top[フォーマット]Click.Drop-down menu[箇条書きと番号付け]Place the cursor on.[箇条書き]Place the cursor on. When you see some choices, click the option in the upper right. This is a check box bulleting feature. You can see that there is a clear checkbox in front of the list. You can now enter the first item in the list. When you press Enter, a new blank checkbox is automatically created. Proceed to enter the checklist. When you’re done, save the document.

You have now created an interactive checklist. You can print it out and use it as a regular checklist, or you can open it digitally and check these boxes as follows:

Highlight the blank checkbox for the item you want to check. If you are using a PC, right click the mouse. On Mac, Ctrl-click. A pop-up window will appear. Click the check mark. This will change the checkbox to a checkmark. If you select multiple check boxes at once, you can highlight multiple check boxes at once. Press Ctrl + Z to undo your changes. Google Docs Mobile Limits

There is a mobile version of Google Docs available for both Android and iOS. This version has many features, but not many of the desktop version’s formatting options. However, Google Docs can be accessed from a web browser, so there is a workaround for this. Simply use your mobile web browser and open Google Docs from there. This is a better option, especially if you are using an Android tablet or iPad.

Using Google Sheets

Another app to keep in mind when creating a checklist is Google Sheets. There are built-in options for creating actual checkboxes that can be turned on and off with the click. To create a checklist using Google Sheets, follow these steps:

Open the Google Sheets app. It also highlights the cell to which you want to add the checkbox. To do this, click and drag the mouse or CTRL + select individual cells.Top menu[挿入]Click on the drop-down menu[チェックボックス]Click. A checkbox appears in the highlighted cell. .. You can turn the check mark on or off by clicking the check box. Complete the list by entering the items to the right of each checkbox. GoogleSheets for Mobile

Unlike Google Docs, the checkbox feature will continue to be available in the mobile version of Google Sheets. You can do this by following these steps:

Open Google Sheets for Mobile.At the bottom right of the screen[+]Click the icon. Tap the new spreadsheet. As with the desktop version, highlight the cell to which you want to add the checkbox. Located in the upper right corner of the screen. , Tap the three dot icons.Of the pop-up menu[データ検証]Tap.[基準]Tap the down arrow next to.[チェックボックス]Tap.Top right[保存]Tap. An interactive checkbox appears in the selected cell. What to keep in mind when creating a checklist?

When creating a checklist, there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure they are effective. Below are some of the things to keep in mind when creating a checklist.

If you have chronological steps to follow, make sure they are listed in order. Also, keep in mind that they must be followed in a particular order. Make sure it contains everything that should be included. Otherwise, the checklist is meaningless. Make sure that everything in the list is included, as opposed to the previous tip. Check the redundancy. This is especially important for the checklist. Listing an item twice can be confusing if one is checked and the other is unchecked. If the list doesn’t have a specific order, try grouping it logically. This is especially useful for shopping lists. Listing items such as bread and cheese separately when they are usually in the same place in the grocery store creates unwanted backtracks. Additional Frequently Asked Questions How do I add a template to Google Docs?

You need a GSuite account to add templates to the Google Docs Templates gallery. Even if you have a personal Google account, you can technically create one for free. Create a document in Google Docs as usual and save it as a template. Then, if you want to create a new document using the same format, open the template document and edit it as needed. You can use the same template method for Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Forms.

How do you set up a new Google Docs?

Every time you launch Google Docs, the tab at the top[+]You will be given the option to click the icon to create a new blank document. You can also use the pre-formatted document by clicking on the template gallery in the upper right corner of the top tab. If you don’t see this menu, the template may be hidden. You can bring them back by performing the following steps:

In the Google Docs home menu, click the main menu icon in the upper left corner. This is a three line icon.

From the drop-down menu[設定]Click.

Of pop-up window[テンプレート]so,[ホーム画面に最近のテンプレートを表示する]Turns back on.

[OK]Click.

How do I add a list to Google Docs?

To add another item to the checklist, simply click the last item in the list and then press Enter. If you use checkboxes, Google Docs should automatically create a blank box. You can then fill in the list as you normally would. To insert a new item in the center of the list, simply click on the end of the item immediately before the step you want to insert. Pressing Enter also creates a new checkbox.

How do I add a checkbox to Google Docs?

If you already have a checkbox, just press Enter each time you exit an item in the list and a new checkbox will be created automatically. Otherwise, follow the steps above to format the new checklist.

If you have already created a list and want to add only checkboxes, highlight the entire list.Top menu[フォーマット]Click and[箇条書きと番号付け],[箇条書き]Place the cursor on. If you click the check box format in the upper right, the list number will become a check box. Note that this removes all numbers in the list. You may need to re-enter the numbers one at a time, if necessary.

How do you create a checklist?

Checklists are only needed if you need to track important steps or items that you can’t remember. If you have a small number of items, or if the steps are completely optional, you do not need to use the checklist.

Therefore, when creating a checklist, it is already given that there are steps that need to be included in the list itself. See the tips and tricks for creating a checklist above to understand the important things to keep in mind when creating a checklist.

Do you want to print the checklist or keep it digital?

This depends on what is more convenient for you. If you can keep the checklist on your mobile device, do so. Anyway, most people today don’t leave home without a phone. If you find it more practical to use pen and paper, there is no reason not to print. However, we do not recommend doing both at the same time. Two identical lists cause confusion and only invalidate the gist of the checklist.

Convenient management tool

Knowing how to create a checklist in Google Docs will increase the weapons of useful management tools. The convenience of Google Docs provides many features to the traditional listing process. It doesn’t hurt to have many convenient means at your disposal when dealing with important tasks.

Do you know any other way to create a checklist in Google Docs? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

