Visualization of Antarctic territorial claims





Click here to view the high resolution of this infographic.

Strong brands create emotional connections with consumers, and tech brands are no exception.

In fact, Google, Amazon, Netflix, and even eBay are ranked as some of the most searched consumer brands in the world. It’s hard to imagine these household-less lives, but how do Internet searches around the world change and change brand preferences?

This Business Financing graphic brings together 12 months of data from Google Keyword Planner and other sources to reveal the most searched consumer brands in the world.

Note: Due to data constraints, not enough information is available in many countries on the map.

Technically we trust

The most searched consumer brand in the world is Google, which seems to be very useful.

It ranks top in 100 countries, which is almost half of all countries on the planet. With over 90 billion visits each month, Google has an unparalleled advantage in brand loyalty and website traffic.

Top 3 Most Searched Consumer Brands Google: 100 Countries Netflix: 45 Countries Amazon: 30 Countries

Netflix is ​​second and ranked highest in 45 countries, including Turkey, Brazil and South Korea. Third, Amazon is the most popular in 30 countries. The only non-technical company in the top five is IKEA, which ranks fifth after eBay.

Gaming the system

When it comes to consumer-branded sub-sectors, Game Space tells an interesting story.

In short, Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto’s Epic Games creator dominate the world charts by a considerable margin. Founded in Potomac, Maryland, the company ranks top in 141 countries around the world.

Click here to view the high resolution of this infographic.

In addition, Nintendo is at the top of the list of 24 countries, including Japan, Haiti and Canada, followed by Paris-based Gameloft.

Fast fashion: Top shoe dog

Since its founding in 1964, Nike has become a remarkable brand builder. In fact, Nike is the most searched fashion brand in 49 countries.

Interestingly, founder Phil Knight began to fully understand the brand power after the company’s revenue reached $ 1 billion. After a series of failures and failures in the mid-1980s, Nike switched its focus from marketing and manufacturing to focusing on consumers instead.

Click here to view the high resolution of this infographic.

Like Nike, Swedish retailer H & M has a long history dating back to 1947. Prior to the pandemic, fast fashion retailers operated 5,000 stores worldwide. However, since the pandemic tailwind, H & M plans to close 250 physical stores in 2021 and focus more on online sales.

Big Mac stays here

If you take a closer look at the most searched fast food chains, McDonald’s ranks highest at the world level, but not far.

KFC is in second place, ahead of the list of 65 countries including Russia, Peru and Thailand. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut, owned by the same parent company as KFC, received the most searches in the United States.

Click here to view the high resolution of this infographic

Antarctica, on the other hand, mysteriously ranks Baskin-Robbins at the top, which may be affected by the low number of searches in the region.

Consumer brand outliers

If it tends to recur across top consumer brands, it’s not surprising that it’s dominated by big companies that are concentrated in the United States.

However, there are some notable outliers. In China, the search engine Baidu is ranked as the top consumer brand on the Internet. Meanwhile, the Vatican’s most searched gaming company is Canada-based BioWare, which has developed the Mass Effect series (no puns intended).

Meanwhile, on St. Helenate Island, where Napoleon was banished and later died, Burger King is the most searched fast food brand. It happens that there are no Burger King or other fast food chains on the remote islands. The top fashion brands in Kenya are Louis Vuitton and Turkmenistan is Gucci.

Despite these differences, many consumer preferences appear to be significantly similar at the global level, at least according to search volume. The impact on global consumers will be noticed next year and even ten years from now, as many of these multinational brands continue to gain even greater market share.

Thank you very much!

The email address given is already subscribed, thank you!

Please enter a valid email address.

Complete the CAPTCHA.

Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos