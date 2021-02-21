Next-generation Nubia Red Magic6 gaming smartphone will be released on March 4th





Nubia Red Magic 6 (Image: Weibo)

The Nubia Red Magic 6 promotional poster contains four icons underneath the racing car. These icons represent HRR screens, fast charging, better touch response, and cooling fans for sustained performance. News18.com Last updated: February 21, 2021, 10:49 ISTFOLLOW US ON:

Nubia is preparing to launch its next-generation flagship gaming smartphone, Red Magic 6, on March 4th. The company confirmed on Weibo. The launch event will take place in China at 7 pm CST Asia (4:30 pm IST). In particular, VP Ni Fei shares the poster on China’s microblogging platform, stating that the next generation Nubia Red Magic 6 will come with four high-speed technologies (machine translated from Chinese). The promotional poster contains four icons underneath the racing car. These icons may indicate an HRR screen, fast charging, better touch response, and a cooling fan for sustained performance. Recently, rival Asus confirmed the launch of the latest gaming smartphone Asus ROG Phone 5 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC on March 10.

Nubia previously revealed that the Red Magic6 gaming device will have the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC inside. The company also teased new cooling technology earlier this month without sharing accurate technical specifications. Smartphones are now equipped with a 4,500mAh battery along with 66W fast charging technology. Chinese tech companies are also reportedly working on the Red Magic 6 Pro, which is said to charge up to 120W.

Overall, the next generation of Red Magic 6 may include an upgrade to Red Magic 5G, which debuted in March of this year. please remember. 6.65 inch Full HD + display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 4,500mAh battery, 8 megapixel front camera. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 64 megapixel primary camera. The phone did not debut in India, so details on the availability of Red Magic 6 generations for the Indian market remain unknown.

As mentioned earlier, Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has also announced the launch date for its next gaming mobile phone, the Asus ROG Phone 5. Asus ROG Phone 5 is the successor to ROG Phone 3 and will be announced on March 10th. Asus is skipping the name “Asus ROG Phone 4” for gaming smartphones. This is the word “death” in the Chinese pronunciation of 4 in Chinese. That’s why Perhpas, Nubia also skipped Red Magic 4 Monica and adopted Nubia Red Magic 5G after Nubia Red Magic 3.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos