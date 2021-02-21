Super Smash Brothers Ultimate: What is Pila?





What’s the deal with Xenoblade Star who stole Rex’s spot at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Pila is the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character alongside Mithra, and fans can switch between the two battles. If you’re not a big JRPG fan, her arrival may have been a bit of a headache.

They come from the Xenoblade Chronicles series, which already has one character in Smash through Shulk. Rex, the protagonist of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, was expected to be the next Xenoblade character, but public trailers showed that Pyra was picking him up in the post instead. Now let’s take a closer look at who Pila and Mithra really are and why they are important.

origin

Both Pyra and Mythra are from the fan-popular Xenoblade Chronicles 2, released exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2017. Pyra’s ultimate goal is to find a sanctuary called Elysium. Rex is a kind and adventurous soul and promises to take her there after she saves his life. Characters are loved by the community for their vibrant personality and attractive appearance for some. The character wears a slightly skimpy outfit, which is partly linked to the community’s love for the duo, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a bit obscured to appeal to the good “boys and girls.” ..

Pila is a polite and kind character of Xenoblade 2, but she doesn’t think much about herself. I think she is responsible for Rex and the party, but she has a strong will to protect anyone trying to hurt her friends. On the other hand, Mithra is exactly the opposite. She is not afraid of anything and fights without hesitation. She is also quite rude to her friends and can be sharpened. For story reasons, they are free to switch and their smash appearance makes perfect sense.

Interestingly, Pyra and Mythra are “blades,” or weaponized life forms, especially in special cases. They are part of a legendary weapon called Aigis, formed from part of the Trinity Processor, the machine that helped create the universe on which Pyra and Mythra stand. Its fame is quite similar to the Shulk monad. The important thing to know is that these blades give your fellow humans special abilities such as elemental powers and various stats. When humans die, they turn into core crystals and wait for another master.

significance

The Xenoblade Chronicles series has been a staple of Nintendo fans since the first game was localized in North America and Europe. Initially, it took a lot of persuasiveness from a campaign called Operation Rainfall to finally bringing the original game to the west, but now the franchise is thriving. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has sold over 2 million copies worldwide (via Nintendo Everything). The series has continued to grow since the physical version of the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition recorded twice the sales of the Wii at launch.

After revealing, we talked to The GamesCage’s Mythra superfan and hype master Fadel. “Pyra / Mythra is a really special character and has received a lot of fan art and love to this day. Not only does it have a great design, but the game story does a great job of emphasizing the character beyond the protagonist. Rex. “

According to Fadell, there is a narrative moment that carries emotional weight between Pila / Mithra and the main villains behind it with history and meaning.

Fadell also claims that Sakurai wanted these characters in the original release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the development team didn’t have time to implement them. As a reward, Rex’s Mii costume was included as an incentive to purchase the first Fighters Pass. However, with this recent addition to the roster, Xenoblade 2 fans are getting the character they were looking for. “I’m glad to see it finally happen,” Fadell said.

positive

Pila and Mithra are certainly anime gladiators, but don’t worry. They seem to offer smash players different play styles. Pila can wield the power of fire, but Mithra uses a lightning strike to knock out enemies. Pila can throw a sword at an enemy and use the weapon Aigis to rotate it into place to create an inferno around it. Mythra has a thrilling slash called Photon Edge and a diagonal bolt attack Chroma Dust. Pyra and Mythra can switch instantly during gameplay, providing some unpredictability in the match.

The Grump Stage also offers an exciting addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans. Soaring in the sky on Grumps’ back, watching other Titans flying in the background, will probably make up for the spectacular battlefield. Other characters from Xenoblade 2 like Nia are watching the battle.

Pila and Mithra may not be as famous as Sephiroth, but fans who have played Xenoblade 2 will certainly love this inclusion. We’ve been waiting for another Xenoblade character to make a roster for a long time, so let’s make them happy!

