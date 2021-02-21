How Technology Trends Will Change Digital Marketing in 2021





New Delhi: The Covid 2019 pandemic has overturned the way businesses used to function and led them to truly transform themselves to float during times of crisis. The following year, I witnessed brands and marketers stumbling to survive the unforeseen circumstances that continued to unfold. Despite the imminent uncertainty, digital marketing has become a true savior for these businesses. Digitization had already begun across the lengths and breadths of various industries, but this year we have witnessed exponential growth. For companies that had to shut down, online marketing was a reliable option to attract customer attention and stay competitive.

Undoubtedly, digital marketing will enable businesses to leverage AI and other advanced technologies to become more personalized and help them acquire and retain customers with tools such as video ads, voice-based search, and Google ads. By doing so, we have made great strides during the pandemic. As the times progress, digital marketing will permeate as more companies are expected to invest in digital marketing to retain existing customers, increase ROI and significantly increase sales.

Here’s a summary of some of the key trends the industry forecasts for next year:

AI-based and ML-based approaches

Marketing in 2021 is expected to be driven on a large scale by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. AI implementation is already underway in a variety of ways across different business processes and their marketing. It is used to improve communication, analyze data and extract useful insights, track operations, predict customer behavior patterns, and optimize product line pricing strategies, reducing manual effort. AI and ML also help improve customer satisfaction because they help brands understand customer expectations.

The adoption of AI and ML in digital marketing will help narrow the scope of marketer data, allowing consumers to focus accurately on what they are likely to engage in and engage in the foreseeable future.

Impactful virtual reality

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are all set to play a decisive role in next year’s online marketing ecosystem. With mixed reality, brands are entering new territories to reach out to their customers. Marketers are constantly working to create compelling, personalized and interactive experiences. In this regard, virtual reality emerges as an undisputed winner because it enables compelling storytelling that allows users to connect with the brand in an emotionally strong way. This was not possible with traditional media. As a result, customers feel familiar with the brand and strengthen their loyalty.

Today, car and smartphone makers are heavily leveraging VR and AR to provide a 360-degree immersive experience. By 2025, virtual reality is projected to become a standard part of marketing campaigns.

Data tools for important marketing decisions

Data has emerged as another area that is clearly ripe for further innovation. Massive, untargeted broadcasts of branding messages are becoming a thing of the past, and data will be central to all marketing strategies. The world is rapidly moving from a static and rigorous experience to data, insights, and personalized assistants who are familiar with how a particular analysis is presented. The data provides brands with important insights into customer expectations and purchasing patterns.

As more devices continue to connect, brands will have the opportunity to devise smart, user-centric communications. In 2021, marketers will have the potential to slice and dice different types of data into specific, targeted marketing with actionable insights. Brands use a very complex and technical combination of personal, environmental and location data to deliver the right message to their customers at the right time on the right device.

FaaS and SaaS to take over

In 2021, functionality as a service (FaaS), or headless commerce, will emerge as yet another technology category ready to go beyond just the dominant trend. The impact is reflected not only in the way applications are designed and developed, but also in the way teams are built around these new and innovative skills. This allows brand owners and marketers to have appropriate conversations about marketing technology overviews, planning, budgeting, and how they work. Headless commerce allows marketers to use their preferred platforms and tools to transform external costs such as licensing and bridge the gap between the potential and actual use of the Martech stack.

Complementing this is the SaaS technology space. More shared markets will benefit the technology industry as companies will be able to co-sell and co-market. Extends integration and APIs that work together to interconnect. This streamlines business operations, facilitates integration, automates day-to-day tasks, and improves other services.

Introducing 5G

The introduction of 5G technology will revolutionize the economic growth of businesses and individuals as this next-generation networking infrastructure gains mainstream attention. As 5G becomes readily available, it will change the way customers, businesses, and even different places communicate. Improving technical capabilities means better, near-instantaneous messaging and advanced communication channels that leverage automation and AI. Enterprises will be able to expand their network capacity to facilitate and facilitate online sharing and provide better supported remote work structures and environments.

Rise of voice marketing

The increasing use of voice assistants has opened new opportunities for marketers. This allows for contextual interaction with the user. Therefore, this feature promotes voice-enabled technology as a tool to help marketers take their personalization to the next level. Voice search optimization includes features such as using natural language, framing full-fledged questions in queries, targeting long-tail keywords, and creating mobile-enabled websites to help consumers search for voice. ..

Automated advertising and smart bidding strategies

The automated bidding strategy allowed Google to analyze vast amounts of data and adjust bids in real time. This will maximize your results based on your campaign goals. Choosing the right strategy based on your business model is the first step in automated advertising and bidding. This option is available for both search and display ads, based on the strategy you choose. Another aspect of automated bidding is smart bidding, which includes conversion-based strategies. These bidding strategies help brands accurately target their intended audience based on parameters such as customer preferences, choices, and purchasing patterns.

Summary

As is often said, change is a true constant. Therefore, over time, brands need to keep up with new technologies, methods, and tools to gain their competitiveness against their competitors. Overall, customized, personalized, and immersive experiences will evolve future marketing trends. In the process, technology emerges as the core fabric of digital marketing to listen to, understand and deliver to customer demands and expectations.

(The author is the founder of Shutter Cast. Indianelevision.com may not subscribe to his view.)

