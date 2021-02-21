Persona 5 Striker-How to Increase Bond Levels Faster





Persona 5 Strikers have a hard time categorizing entries into this famous franchise. This is because it is a spin-off of the original Persona 5 and a direct sequel. It has redesigned IP’s beautiful turn-based combat into a literally armed adventure. Focus on fast-paced action. This alone is a reason to think of Striker as a completely different game, but the developers went ahead and made the title a whole new world of experience, including a number of new features. One such feature is the bond system and the skill to unlock through it. In this article, we’ll look at how to speed up the process of leveling up Bond’s rank / level and unlock all skills as quickly as possible.

What is a bond?

Let’s start by saying this. It will take some time to raise the bond level. It’s not as easy to raise as other resources in the game, such as character levels, but this is due to the great benefits it offers. That said, we need to start by explaining how to actually unlock this feature.

Bond systems and bond skills are generally unlocked very early in the game just by advancing the story. The game tends to display a myriad of tutorial menus every time you do something new or unlock it, so you know when it’s coming. After enabling[ボンド]Click the tab and always from the pause menu[ボンド]You can open the menu.

How to raise bond levels efficiently and quickly.

Now let’s see how to actually get a lot of XP to level up. Start by explaining exactly what you did in the playthrough the moment you opened the bond menu. Scroll through it and go second from the last line to find a specific skill called “Bond Maker”. You cannot level up any further because you do not meet the required conditions, so please level up twice as soon as possible. However, for now, these two levels are sufficient.

That said, there are some things we need to do now. First and foremost, keep playing the game and advance the story. The reason is that when the story event is complete, you will get a lot of Bond XP. Breaking through the early stages of the game story is a great way to quickly collect a large amount of Bond XP to upgrade some very good skills.

It’s very obvious even to mention it, but I’m still going here, to keep killing the enemies you find. You can always get Bond XP after the battle, so it is obvious that the more you fight, the more XP you will get.

Next, I’ll show you two real best ways to quickly accumulate BondXP. First, there is a request system. Requests are simply side tasks / quests in the game and can be easily tracked and completed freely after a specific point in the story. They are usually really easy to complete with minimal effort on tasks such as bringing the ingredients needed for a cooking recipe or simply talking to someone somewhere. Here’s a great little trick. These requirements are actually repeatable and endless. After completing them, you have the opportunity to do some that are very similar or exactly the same as last time, except for some very specific ones. After having a couple, you will already get the hang of it and complete them very quickly. Requests are also a great source of real Player XP and various items, so you won’t lose by completing as many items as possible.

The second method is often overlooked if you don’t notice it at first. It will cook a new recipe. Every time you complete a new recipe, you will get a huge amount of Bond XP. Not only that, the process is so fast that you can get many levels at once if you have the ingredients and recipes you need. Cooking in games like FINAL FANTASY XV wasn’t mine, but it’s actually worth it, as it offers pretty good rewards.

Now you know the best way to collect as much Bond XP as you can. There are many other features in Persona 5 Striker, such as Master Arts and the new Persona Leveling System, which need to be upgraded, so this entry certainly requires a bit of resource management. Make the most of them with the help of our guides.

Persona 5 Strikers was officially released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you can join the game now.

