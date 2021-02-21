Google has fired another AI ethics expert and what’s happening there





When it comes to artificial intelligence, Google doesn’t seem to mix ethics.

The technology giant is back in the news this week after Margaret Mitchell, who worked as the leader of Google’s ethical AI team until Friday, announced her dismissal via Twitter. Mitchell’s unofficial canning follows Google, which fired prominent AI ethicist Dr. Timnit Gebble in December.

“I was fired,” Mitchell wrote in a short statement.

I contacted Google to confirm that Mitchell was actually fired on Friday and to ask why she was fired. There was no immediate reply.

In particular, the departures of Mitchell and Dr. Gebble appear to be very relevant. Mitchell publicly criticized Google’s actions against Dr. Gebble, calling it “something very wrong.”

The world of Gday. After witnessing a very bad thing caused by his boss, targeting @timnitGebru, he enters the fifth week of being locked out of work. At the expense of the minority’s lifelong career, exhausted by the endless degradation to save the face of the high-tech upper crust.

MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) February 15, 2021

Mitchell further wrote that following her criticism of Google, the company shut her out of her work account in January. According to Axios, Google did so after discovering that Mitchell was using “automated scripts” to search for examples of discrimination against Dr. Gebble.

@timnitGebru fired from Google and I’m worried about gender discrimination and the relationship with discrimination. I wanted to share the email I wrote on Google Press on the day the access was blocked https://t.co/O7JPlqJW8L

MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) February 5, 2021

Dr. Gebble’s dismissal on December 2 stated an internal email she sent, followed by an internal discussion on one of her research treatises, as well as a shortage of women employed by Google.

Google confirmed Mitchell’s firing in a statement to TechCrunch.

“After reviewing this manager’s behavior, we confirm that there are multiple violations of our Code of Conduct and security policies, including the leakage of confidential business documents and personal data of other employees. Did.”

Google does not always respond very rigorously to allegations of violation of the Code of Conduct. In 2018, the Google Times released news when it reported to Android creator Andy Rubin that he had paid about $ 90 million on his way out of the door in response to allegations of sexual misconduct.

