Passion for Global Technology Innovation GuardianLife — Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





Rimini Hara Yamakama is a possible walkway. Rimini has extensive experience in technology policy, strategic communications, market expansion and business development, and is currently leading Microsoft’s global market expansion efforts at Cloud Gaming (Project xCloud), which is part of the Microsoft Gaming organization. I will.

Her organizational impact put her on the list of Forbes 20 Youngest Power Women under the age of 40 in Africa in 2014. But beyond these achievements, her eyes brighten as she talks about movies and music. A big fan of the Norywood industry, she is also the executive producer of the award-winning films Green White Green and Lost Okoroshi.

As a kid growing up among her siblings, her daily activities included karate, military exercises, basketball, and climbing trees. These sports have some things in common: tact and accuracy. As she grows older, these skills will influence and strengthen her determination to engage in positive opportunities.

Despite her law degree and working as chief lawyer at the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in France, she has the opportunity to move to communication and information technology and manage clients such as BlackBerry. I continued to search. She said it was a privilege to flexibly respond to my interests and explained that she was always defining and working towards what success in each role meant to me. I’m always curious, even in difficult times. Also, acknowledging that my success can only occur when everyone around me succeeds is a powerful impetus for more collaboration and learning from others. I am not afraid to ask or admit when I am confused. I’m very open to failure, so I take the risk and tell myself that it’s okay to fail as long as I learn from it. It’s a stepping stone to success.

Currently, she is the director of Market Expansion for Microsoft Project xCloud, leading the international market expansion work for Project xCloud (cloud gaming). Now called Microsoft Cloud Gaming, it’s a way to play video games using a remote server in your data center, without having to download and install the game on your computer or console.

Rimini, described as a prominent voice in the gaming arena, says he doesn’t intend to describe himself that way. Still, she says she has a lot of luck and is prepared for the opportunity, as much effort has been put into her growth.

In addition, the Nigerian government will make long-term benefits such as the cloud to create an environment where digital transformation of the country’s economy can stimulate regional innovation, especially in growing countries like us. She says computing (public cloud) needs to adopt the technology that brings it to Nigeria by reducing IT costs, improving response to citizens’ needs, increasing transparency, and improving the efficiency of public service delivery. It benefits both the government and the public.

Access to the cloud and freedom of cross-border data flow are especially important for SMEs. This will allow SMEs to compete with large companies and reach customers around the world in ways never before possible. According to the survey, SMEs that adopted cloud solutions doubled their profits and increased their revenue by 25%, she added.

Behind the scenes She is as passionate about filmmaking as games. Her passion for the film industry began with trying to tell stories of events happening around her and influential stories that people could relate to.

What is the story behind her interest in filmmaking? Her first concern was to move her and her brother from a Joss-based Nigerian school to a federal school, fearing that she and her brother were becoming too American. That was what I did. Interestingly, she recently learned that Chijok was not pronounced as Chijok Key, and the Hausa language of Kosai-Akara was not pronounced as Kosai.

Fortunately, his desire to see them retain their African identity was translated into her and her brother ABBA, producing culturally appreciative films, Green White Green and Lost Okoroshi. doing. In addition to the excellent reviews of The Lost Okoroshis, it is also ranked 88% in Rotten Tomatoes.

Her brother remains the brain behind the movie, but she’s in charge of marketing. I have no creative bones. My brother is a creative person and I like to leave it to him. I have a tedious paperwork. Marketing, PR, sales when I’m off work.

Has the challenge of making a full-time movie ever hit her head? She believes in the “Never Say Never” mantra and says she is happy with what she is doing.

Regarding feminism, Fran Lebowitz once said that being a woman was the same from Eve until around 2019, when the Me-Too movement began. Women are getting fierce in every aspect, including their careers, and stand up to each other. Despite the fight for the same rights as men’s gender, there has been considerable growth. There is no denying that technology has helped fill this gap.

Technology has also helped fill the gap, giving women access to conversations and things that were previously impossible. Girls are encouraged to explore their interests and have a career and family at the same time. Women’s mentoring is important, especially in this industry, but approaches to it vary from person to person.

On the other side of the coin, she blamed the government for helping reduce women to second-class citizens in society.

Being a woman is difficult, but even more difficult in Nigeria. From a government perspective, we advise you to stop classifying women and children. Most of the time we hear about initiatives and increasing representations for women, which are often offered as bundles for women and children. We need to be treated equally and not be in the same category as our children.

What men and other nations of the world have to do should do better for gender equality and work harder to close gender inequality. Men need to strive for equality and representation of all genders. Feminist Caroline Cleared Perez said masculineness has not been declared or announced, as masculineness represents the world’s default setting. This assumption ignores half of the female population on the planet. I read somewhere that women rarely need to die to be forgotten, we easily become hidden figures. So I thought a lot of women came before me and did the same or better than I did, but they are still not celebrated or remembered. I want to work harder, not just for me, but for those who are with me, and for everyone who comes after me, so that you can remember me. You live as long as the last person to remember you. Don’t forget yourself.

In addition to this, she states that having a peer-to-peer mentorship is very valuable. From this perspective, she says she often asks her close friends, who value and respect their experience, for guidance on the basis of transparency about their journey. She also sees young people as people who are not discriminatory and bring fresh eyes and unique perspectives when tackling problems.

Personally, I’ve enjoyed a lot of what I call sponsorship. People who are interested in my career growth and have given me a chance by sometimes recommending roles to me, showing me the right opportunities, and taking the time to provide career guidance. It’s very important to my growth and I’m also trying as hard as I can to sponsor others.

Unraveling COVID Opportunities COVID-19 has hit most major industries seriously and was a very difficult time for many, but it offers the government an opportunity for digital transformation. She has never had a better time to establish an environment that can stimulate economic development and increase digital employment by supporting skills development for small businesses, organizations, FDI, and everyone. thinking about. This is a great opportunity to implement appropriate policy and regulatory interventions, including sandboxing to quickly track the adoption of innovations such as blockchain and dynamic spectrum. It focuses on policies and legal interventions in data protection, cloud adoption, healthcare, education, financial services, and government services that enhance the use of technology to meet the challenges and challenges of COVID-19. This is a good opportunity. For enterprises, considering maintaining a remote work structure provides an opportunity to reduce operating costs. This means that they can access skills from different parts of their work and enter new markets. “

