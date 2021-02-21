Nokia 5.4 comes with an affordable smartphone with a lot of potential





HMD Global has launched a number of devices in India, including Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones and TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphones called Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

Nokia has been teasing the launch of 5.4 and 3.4 for quite some time.

The Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the only variation of 4GB + 64GB, while the Nokia 5.4 is available in two configurations: Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 15,499 for 6GB + 64GB.

I used the Nokia 5.4 base variant for about a week. This is the idea of ​​the latest low-priced smartphones on the market.

Thanks to the polycarbonate panel on the back, the smartphone is getting a really decent score. The panel comes with thin stripes that radiate through the reflection of light.

The device looks great in the polar night colors we receive and is also available in purple, called dusk.

On the back of the smartphone, the circle camera module, fingerprint scanner and Nokia brand are vertically centered.

The volume and power buttons are located on the right side and are very comfortable. There is also a Google Assistant button on the left.

There is also a headphone jack and microphone at the top. And a Type-C port, another mic, and a speaker grill at the bottom.

The phone is 8.7 millimeters thick and weighs 181 grams.

Nokia 5.4 features 6.39-inch HD + (1560 x 720 pixels) with a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display is big and I want to watch not only games but also videos.

Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 610 GPU. It is a pair of 4GB / 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage options to choose from. You can also use the microSD card slot to expand your storage.

The SD662’s performance is decent and you won’t run into any problems while performing your daily tasks. In summary, it covered all of the daily usage requirements during the review.

Nokia 5.4 will continue to run Android 10, and an Android 11 update will be available shortly. Promised software updates are as good as if they were delivered in time.

Nokia 5.4 features a quad camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor on the back. The rear camera can record in 4K UHD at 30FPS and 1080p at 30FPS.

The camera app also has various professional modes to help you create content. These include cinema mode, H-Log format, and some interesting color filters for photos and videos.

The 16MP selfie sensor produces better color details and better contrast levels.Interestingly, selfies have improved significantly

Nokia 5.4 has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. At a charging speed of 10W, it took nearly 2.30 hours to charge from 20% to 100%.

As expected, Nokia 5.4 lasts for more than a day and can be extended to nearly two days depending on usage.

