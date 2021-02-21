Google faces proceedings over 4K streaming claims on Stadia





Google is facing a proceeding over its allegations of 4K streaming on the Stadia platform for cloud-based games.

According to 9to5Google, the proceeding was originally filed in New York in October 2020. It caught the attention of everyone when the proceedings were recently transferred to the Federal Court of Justice in New York. The proceedings allege that Google had significantly exaggerated streaming quality and display resolution to Juice subscription members of the new gaming platform. We are also seeking compensatory damages from Google.

The report pointed out that Google Stadia is actually facing a problem with 4K streaming. According to another Android Police report, Google Stadia had the ability to stream games in 4K resolution, but until March 2020, support was limited to only one device, the Chromecast Ultra. The web client added 4K support long after. The report further states that some graphics-intensive games were rendered in low resolution. For example, Rockstars Red Dead Redemption 2 provided up to 1440p / 30fps. In the case of Doom Eternal, the developers promised true 4K, but said they would be upscaled from 1880p shortly before launch.

The latest report was released after Google announced the closure of its in-house game studio. The company said the move would help increase the attention of content catalogs from Google’s industry partners.

Creating a best-in-class game from scratch takes years, requires a lot of investment, and costs are rising exponentially. With a focus on building Studya’s proven technology and deepening business partnerships, we decided to go beyond short-term planned games and provide exclusive content from our in-house development team SG & E. I have decided not to invest any more. Blog post.

Interestingly, a recent Kotaku report reveals that Stadia’s leadership isn’t transparent about the future of the in-house gaming sector. According to the report, Stadia developers learned at the same time about the closure of their game studio through an in-house email and a conference call with Google Stadia VP and GMPhil Harrison. Just a week before the announcement, Harrison wrote to the team about the studio’s major advances.

