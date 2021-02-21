IN4.0 Group: Former BBC Academy and Sony PlayStation “Imagineer” join the partnership





Former head of Sony PlayStation Division 1 has joined a partnership aimed at spreading digital and technical skills to the northwest.

Dr. Maria Stukoff, Director of MakerSpace at the University of Salford, is an innovation hub run by the IN4.0 Group, a member of the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, with the goal of helping develop new talent, especially in the esports sector. Participate in.

Dr. Stukoff is renowned for his work as Sony’s “Imagineer” and former Digital Director of the BBC Academy, and wants to pass on her knowledge and skills to the next generation.

MoIsap, CEO of IN4.0, said: “Maria has extensive experience in the field of immersive technology and esports. Her extensive knowledge, background and expertise drives the innovation campus and gloves.”

IN4.0 also manages The Landing, MediaCityUK’s technology hub. This hub provides space and training for various tech companies and provides an important setting for Dr. Stukoff’s work.

As a board member of the British Esports Association and the Game Skills Council of Screen Skills, Dr. Stukoff is an avid esports champion. Esports is a sporting event that includes video games and XR immersive technology, and games that include mobile devices are in the physical and digital world.

She says technology has “the power to disrupt, transform and move our way of working, playing and learning” and “bringing this partnership together will address skill gaps and develop innovation. There is an unparalleled opportunity to let them do it. ” It is a region that benefits the future lives of communities, industry partners and young people. ”

Jo Purves, Vice President of the University of Salford, said: “The partnership with The Landing and IN4.0 is an example of the passion and dedication that organizations share to ensure that they create a true path to their talent pool. MoIsap, CEO of the IN4.0 Group, has signed this partnership agreement. Led. ”

For more information, please visit https://www.thelanding.org.uk/.

