How to download a VPN for use in Italy





If an Italian living abroad misses his favorite show at home, or wants to browse the web more securely while on the Italian coast, we recommend considering the benefits of an Italian VPN.

VPN shorts in virtual private networks can sound complicated given the role of encrypting data between the device and the network. But don’t put it off. The best VPN services are easy to install, even easier to use, and with the click of a button for added security. This article describes how to start and run a VPN.

Why use a VPN?

The main effect of using a VPN is that it masks Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. By creating a private network of devices, it hides the actual location and makes online actions virtually untraceable.

It is important to make it clear that the use of the VPN itself is not illegal, and in the age of cookies, malware and digital surveillance, it is becoming more and more common for everyday Internet users to treat their data more carefully. .. However, using a VPN to commit piracy or other illegal activity is still a criminal and prosecutable crime.

However, it is not illegal to use a streaming VPN to bypass geographically blocked content from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, etc. (although it may violate our Terms of Service). Indeed, given the vast array of global streaming options viewers currently have, this is one of the most popular uses of VPN services today.

Before the introduction of VPNs, Italians abroad had a hard time adjusting to their favorite channels from home. But with top VPNs obscuring your location, expatriate Italians can catch up with the most beloved shows on the Rai network, for example. Similarly, Americans living in Italy can use VPN services to avoid geographical blocks of Netflix or Hulu services.

Italy’s top VPN service

Given the nature of VPNs, it’s no surprise that most of the top services are available in most countries of the world. This is also the case in Italy, where Surfshark, NordVPN and Private Internet Access are the most popular. As always, it’s best to do your research before choosing a plump one.

Once selected, you will need to sign up for a VPN and install it. Thanks to its simple one-touch protection and stream-friendly speed, it shows an example of how easy it is to do this using ExpressVPN as Italy’s most recommended VPN service.

Sign up for the selected VPN

Visit the ExpressVPN website and[はじめに]Tap. You will then be invited to select the subscription plan of your choice. Pay with your preferred method PayPal, credit card, Bitcoin will all be displayed and you can enter your contact details. Then note the email with detailed instructions.

When you click the link in the email, you will be prompted to set a password for your account and will provide access to the ExpressVPN dashboard. Here is the activation code. Be sure to make a note of this as it will be the key to completing the VPN installation on the selected device. ExpressVPN works with Mac and Windows computers, iOS and Android smartphones, and portable devices such as the Amazon Fire Stick.

Once you get the activation code, it’s red[ダウンロード]Click the button.

Install VPN on your desktop

If you want to install the VPN on your Mac or Windows desktop, you need to open the file after downloading. This will open the installation wizard with several prompts. After the installation is complete, you need to sign in to the app. You will need to enter the activation code in the app.

Finally, choose whether to run the VPN automatically at startup and send the content to ExpressVPN. Then you’re done.[接続]Click to enable VPN.

Install VPN on your smartphone

To use ExpressVPN on your smartphone or tablet, simply sign up online as described above and go to the specific iOS or Android page onsite. You can go to the relevant app store and download the ExpressVPN app. The complete installation procedure follows the download.

For more information on using VPN for portable streaming devices, see the Amazon Prime VPN and Apple TV VPN guides.

What is the best VPN for Italian people?

ExpressVPN sets itself apart from the competition in terms of price, functionality, and value. With servers in almost 100 countries, ExpressVPN has excellent censorship evasion capabilities, incredible connection speeds, reliable access to multiple streaming services, and everything you need for an Italian VPN. I have.

Some users may prefer certain features of other top VPNs, but that’s the best overall option for most users.

Compare prices across the best VPNs today

