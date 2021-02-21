Here is the Sony PlayStation VR2 Gaming Headset set up to win the PS5 Console War





The PS5 and Xbox Series X console war is now in full swing, with both next-generation consoles competing for both gamer mind share and financial revenue.

As evidenced by both the T3 PS5 Stock Tracker and the Xbox Series X Stock Tracker, these systems are now essentially more difficult to buy than any other product on the planet, and are a pioneer attack on launch. After that, the fight is interesting and ready.

However, it remains unclear how the longer console war will unfold. Games are always the deciding factor in console warfare, so it depends a lot on whether there is a better PS5 game than the Xbox Series X games (gamers are stupid if few games are suitable for playing on a console). It fails. It fails), and this is doubly true given how evenly both flagship consoles match in terms of hardware.

So, besides games, this current console-generation war seems to win by providing a good holistic game ecosystem. And in this regard, Sony is in a clear pole position on paper.

Sony is not only talking about the PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset, it’s also set to build on the long-term sleeper hits that were the original PlayStation VR, but also new There is also a PlayStation Portable 5G handheld whisper. The console is also working.

By combining these two pieces of hardware, Sony can offer two features that Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S cannot offer in virtual reality games or portable video game consoles.

And if Sony offers something like the recently envisioned PSVR2 or PSP5G thanks to a series of leaks and whispers, gamers are looking for a very exciting gaming experience for this console generation.

For example, with a 4K OLED RGB display, fully wireless capabilities, a replaceable battery pack, a Micro SDXC port, a PS5 USB-C link, and direct access to a large virtual library, as seen in the video below. PSVR 2 Real-world games and experiences leave gamers’ jaws very tightly flawed.

On the other hand, if Sony offers a companion PSP 5G handheld that specializes in streaming games already owned by gamers, via PlayStation Now or simply via the game library, it will offer AAA experiences such as God of War 2 and Horizon Forbidden West. You can enjoy it. At home or on the go.

Both of these hardware, when released, provide one of the most important drivers in the momentum of each console war. Due to the very long generation of consoles, groundbreaking new hardware releases can bring new life to console success in order to maintain momentum in terms of both financial performance and gamer mindshare. ..

Find out how Nintendo has released accessories such as the Nintendo Switch Lite console and Nintendo Ring Fit. As proof of this phenomenon, we plan to release Nintendo Switch Pro next year as well. The Nintendo Switch has been a great success for Japanese console makers, but now it’s in the middle of its life and needs new hardware to sustain it.

And while most likely PS5 Pro or PS5 Slim, these systems will work in the later stages. So in the first half of this console generation, PSVR 2 and, in some cases, PSP 5G can be very important in deciding where gamers put their money and loyalty.

I certainly know where to put the money, as if the question of what to buy between the Xbox Series X with no VR or handheld potential, or the PS5 with both was raised.

