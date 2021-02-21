An update to the Google Wear OS now notifies you that nothing is displayed here





Google seems to have made a small change to the Wear OS platform. in this case,[通知なし]The message is[ここに表示されないもの]Or[すべてクリア]It will be changed to and you can check it again later.

If there are no active alerts, swipe up to see them. According to some Reddit users, the font has also been updated from Roboto to Google Sans, adding character thickness and width for better visibility.

This change in WearOS was widely deployed today with server-side updates, so you don’t have to check for updates, even if you’re using the latest software version. Also, it’s unclear how long it will take Google to provide this small tweak to all the different users around the world.

This change is worth mentioning because the first developer preview was removed on some smartphones just days after Google announced the Android operating system. It’s not intended to be built for users, but much has already been revealed about major UI and feature changes.

Read also: Top 5 Android 12 Features Found in First Developer Beta

Some of the major changes seen in the Android 12 Developer Preview are UI tweaks made in the media player that appear on the lock screen or notification shade. The notification shade itself has been redesigned. Wi-Fi password sharing is better with the Nearby passcode sharing option. There is also a simpler one-handed mode that focuses on widgets. This makes it easy to stack cards from different apps and swipe sideways to view them.

