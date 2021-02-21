The Kodi 19.0 Matrix has been released: Check out all the details





Kodi 19.0 Matrix has been released: Hello readers !! Kodi 19Matrix There is an important update information for everyone that was released by the developer. The latest major update offers new exciting features and many bug fixes that completely enhance the user experience to another level.

Highlights: Updates are available on all supported platforms. Matrix brings UI improvements, performance improvements, new coding, and enhanced playback. Older add-ons may not work as expected. Kodi 19.0 Matrix Released: Latest Exciting Features

The next major version of the Kodi media player is finally here, bringing all the great features that the developers have promised.

First of all, audio playback received a new metadata handler, better library management, and a great new Matrix-inspired visualizer.

This feature improves music playback and video quality on platforms such as Windows 10 and Android. Kodi also unveiled a new look with some changes that slightly improve the overall user experience.

Kodi also enhances security in an attempt to protect users from “intentional or unintentional” issues.

Kodi 19 Matrix also brings new features to PVR and live TV, including enhanced channel management, improved navigation and context menus, tags, smart sorting, API improvements, and performance optimization.

In addition to the above, the web interface is now password protected by default.

Is it available to all users?

Many users have the question of which platform the latest updates are available on.

This release covers all supported platforms at the same time, so you don’t have to wait for your category. They will be Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, tvOS, and Raspberry Pi. Downloading this software is completely legal, but there are clear warnings about how this player will be used at home.

Developers have migrated to Python 3 with this release. This means that some of your favorite add-ons aren’t working, and this iteration also pays a lot of attention to the elements of PVR and live TV.

