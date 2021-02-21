Samsung concept video leaks “glasses light” and AR vision





The plans for Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft Google aren’t clear yet, and they’re all working on augmented reality wearables. Samsung’s AR work may have been leaked today, but there are many unclear points about “Glasses Lite.”

WalkingCat, a Twitter account known to have leaked Microsoft and Samsung products, posted two videos over the weekend. Given the track record of the sources that recently released the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Galaxy Chromebook 2, this is probably a real Samsung video. However, the important caveat is that this may be just an internal concept, not an actual future product. WalkingCat wasn’t sure of himself and tweeted “R & D Vision Concept?” caption.

The first video starts with a title card that says “Samsung Glasses Lite” and is very similar to the style of the company’s product video. It’s much thicker than a regular iframe, but you’ll immediately see familiar eyeglasses. The final shot in this sequence is a lens with a clearly embedded transparent screen.

Next, we will see the products that are actually worn and used, along with a simulation of what we are seeing on Glasses Lite. The first use case is to play a car game with what looks like a Samsung phone docked in a controller accessory.

It also shows an example of “integrated control” that uses the Galaxy Watch to switch from gameplay to “video” viewing. It started seamlessly on Glasses Lite, which Samsung calls “portable media.” The person then switches to “Dex Display” and uses the physical keyboard to reply to the email. Meanwhile, the floating desktop is displayed in front of it. A “video call” scenario is also shown.

Then this person goes out and activates “Sunglasses Mode” to hide the AR display and add tint. During its opening, this model will proceed to control the drone as part of a “new dimension display” feature with a flight HUD.

It’s not clear which display technology Samsung is using, but there are realistic details here, such as the AR screen being nearly square and the top edge of the lens being blacked out to hide the technology components. It is a developed product, not a pure concept.

The second video is Samsung’s “Next Wearable Computing” vision. The conceptual nature of this is very obvious and includes:

AR Office: Equipped with a projection keyboard that only the user can see and use for input. Unlike the first video, you can zoom in with unlimited field of view.Holocor: Full-body virtual guest and AR simulation: Room-scale immersion

This video ends with “Samsung AR Glasses”.

