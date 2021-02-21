Google’s Pixel Buds 2 has some magical features.Here are nine





Google’s Pixel Buds 2 has a lot of features to learn.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Google’s Pixel Buds 2 is real. They make great noises, are sweat resistant and fit snugly thanks to the interchangeable tips and fins that hold them in your ears. But with the Pixel Buds 2, it’s not just about fit and sound quality. For example, these little gadgets have the Google Assistant integrated so you can keep tabs in your inbox. The volume automatically adjusts to the sound level of your environment, even when there is no active noise cancellation.

From fast battery-level pairing and checking to pairing your Pixel Buds 2 with a non-Android smartphone, here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel Buds 2.

Currently playing: Watch this: Comparison of Google Pixel Buds 2 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus …

6:13

1. Setup is as easy as 1, 2 and 3

It takes less than 30 seconds to pair your Pixel Buds to your Android smartphone or tablet. seriously. Simply open the Pixel Buds case next to your unlocked smartphone and wait for the prompt. Here it looks like this:

Make more use of your technology

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with CNET’s HowTo newsletter.

Pairing will take a few seconds. Really.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

When prompted, tap it to let the phone and Buds do the rest. Notice that you will get an alert that your Pixel Buds will connect to your Google account. This means you can quickly connect to your Pixel Buds with your logged-in Android device. Open the case near another phone or tablet, wait for an alert on the screen to indicate something along the line “Saved device is available” and tap it to connect ..

When you pair your Pixel Buds, you will be prompted to install the Pixel Buds app. The answer is yes, you do-the app is a way for you to unlock sweeter features.

You don’t need to install the app to pair your Pixel Buds with your Pixel smartphone. The app is built into the device. You can access it by opening the Bluetooth settings page and tapping the gear icon next to the Pixel Buds.

At the bottom of this post, there are steps to pair your Pixel Buds with a non-Android device.

The charging case has a battery indicator, but what about the buds?

Juan Garzon / CNET2.You can easily check the battery level

There are two main ways to check the battery status of your Pixel Buds and charging case. When you open the Pixel Buds app, battery statistics are prominently displayed at the top. Alternatively, you can unlock your smartphone and open the charging case with the Pixel Buds inside, and after a second or two, you’ll be alerted with all the information you need to know about your battery level.

The Pixel Buds case can be placed on the wireless charging pad or charged from the USB-C port at the bottom.

Run the Pixel Buds tutorial to help you master gestures and controls.

Jason Cipriani / CNET3.Learn control

Both Pixel Buds act as giant touch panels that you can tap or swipe to play or pause music, or prompt your Google Assistant to read your notifications. Here’s an overview of the gestures you need to know:

Single tap: Play / pause or answer an incoming call.

Double tap: Skip the track, end or reject the call, and stop the Google Assistant.

Triple tap: Return to the track.

Swipe forward: Increase the volume.

Swipe backwards: Decreases the volume.

Long press: You can talk to the Google Assistant while touching one of the buds. If you release the chime after hearing it, the Google Assistant will read the notification.

4. In-ear detection is pretty cool

You don’t need to pause before you retrieve the Pixel Bud. They are smart enough to know when they are in your ears and will automatically pause when you remove them. To resume playback, undo.

Adaptive sound is a must-have feature.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET5.Magic volume control

Pixel Buds can automatically adjust the volume based on the quietness and noise level of the current environment. Adaptive sounds are off by default, but you can turn them on.

Open the Pixel Buds app or settings page and open[アダプティブサウンド]Tap to switch[オン]Slide it to the position of.

When you turn on adaptive sound, the Pixel Buds fine-tune the volume level as the ambient noise changes. If adjusted manually, Adaptive Sound will temporarily stop making changes until the ambient noise changes significantly. Pretty cool stuff.

The Google Assistant adds a layer of features to Pixel Buds 2 that shouldn’t be skipped.

Jason Cipriani / CNET 6. Set up Google Assistant

After the first pairing, you will be asked if you want to set up the Google Assistant on your Pixel Buds. That way, the Google Assistant will be able to read new alerts from the app of your choice and reply without picking up your smartphone.

Of course, you can also do regular Google Assistant-type tasks such as controlling smart lights and adjusting the Nest thermostat.

Open the Pixel Buds app and tap the Google Assistant to start the setup process, such as giving the assistant access to notifications on your smartphone. When you’re done, you can adjust the app notifications that it automatically reads to control whether your Pixel Buds respond to the “Hey, Google” wake phrase.

You may save a day by using the device search feature.

Juan Garzon / CNET 7.Find lost buds

Fully wireless earphones are great, but easy to lose. One second after listening to your favorite song, take one out, put it down, and leave. Thankfully, Google includes tools to help you find your lost Buds in the Pixel Buds app.

Open the app and[デバイスを探す]Choose. Then tap the missing bud to hear. The buds start playing a quiet sound at first and hopefully grow slowly until they are found.

Pairing with non-Android devices is easy.

Juan Garzon / CNET 8. Pair with iPhone, PC, or Mac

Pixel Buds can be used with Bluetooth-enabled devices such as iPhones, iPads ($ 385 on eBay), Macs, and PCs. Sure, you can’t use some of the more advanced features like fast pairing or the Google Assistant, but not all are lost. Auto pause and playback are still possible, and volume control gestures and tap controls also work.

To pair your Pixel Buds with a non-Android device, follow these steps:

1. Place the Pixel Buds in the charging case, open it, and press and hold the button on the back of the case.

2. The white light between the buds will start blinking.

3. Open the Bluetooth settings menu on your device and look for Pixel Buds.

4. Select Pixel Buds on your device and follow the prompts to complete pairing.

Use the button on the back of the charging case to reset your Pixel Buds 2 to factory settings.

Juan Garzon / CNET 9.Reset Pixel Bad to Factory Settings

If you’re ready to give your Pixel Buds to someone else, or if you just want to start over, you can easily reset it to factory settings. Start charging the case from the USB-C port with the built-in Pixel Buds and press and hold the button on the back until the pairing light stops blinking.

The light then flashes white and orange for a few seconds, then returns to a white-only flash that indicates that the reset is complete.

Now that you’ve mastered the Pixel Buds 2, let’s master your Android smartphone. You’ll find some killer hidden features and a complete walkthrough of all Android 10 gestures. Also, don’t forget the guide to the most important Android 11 features you need to know. In addition, Android 12 is on the way, and the three main things that Android 12 can do are that Android 11 can’t.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos