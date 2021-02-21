Amazon Fab Phones Fest Starts Tomorrow: Here’s Top Offers





Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Hello If you want to buy a reader !! new smartphone, this is the best time for you, attractive exchange offer, Bank of cash back, through the bank EMI of the Amazon, very discount price in a great smartphone There is some good news for you that you can get one. Fab von Fest.

Highlights Amazons Fab Phones Fest will start on Monday, February 22nd. Get amazing discounts on top brands like Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus and Redmi. The new Apple iPhone 12 Mini is also available at a discounted price.

Amazon claims to offer discounts of up to 40% on the best-selling smartphones across the price range.

There is an immediate discount of 10% on Kotakku Bank’s credit cards and EMI transactions. The 4-day sale ends on February 25th. The site also offers free EMI options, discount coupons and redemption offers.

Amazon Fabphone Fest: Deals

Several discount offers are available on today’s platforms, and we’ve listed the best smartphone deals available on Amazon during today’s Fab Phones Fest sale for easy determination.

OnePlus Smartphone 1.OnePlus 8T

You can get a smartphone of this brand with a discount of 6000 rupees. The actual price of a smartphone is 42999rs, but at this sale you can only get a smartphone for rs 36999rs.

2. OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

The Amazon list shows that this OnePlus smartphone costs Rs 47,999 to its customers. The OnePlus 8 Pro is currently listed on the OnePlus official website for Rs 54,999. This is a 5G phone compatible phone.

Samsung smartphone

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 offers a 13% discount offer on Samsung Galaxy M11. Samsung Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31 receive 16% and 15% discounts respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A21s get 22% off. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31 each get a 25% discount on Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021.

Get a 9% discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been reduced by 38% on Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. Finally, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G offers an 18% discount, making it an attractive purchase.

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini was announced in India with a starting price of Rs 69,900. On this sale, Amazon will reduce the price by Rs 4,910.

