How to organize your browsers using Google Chrome’s tab grouping feature





Jason Pepper / CNET

Whether you have about 864,896 browser tabs open at the same time, or overwhelmed by dozens of bakeries, Google has a handy feature that helps you keep tabs on all tabs in Google Chrome. Added to the set of tools. Introduced last year, a feature called Tab Groups allows you to group open websites with a single click and label them with custom names and colors. Once you have created a group, you can move and sort the tabs within it.

This feature has been around for years through other browsers such as Vivaldi and Opera, and browser extensions such as OneTab.

Tab groups are especially useful for working on different projects at once, tracking task progress, and exploring multiple shopping and review sites.

Use Chrome tab groups to organize all the websites open in your browser.

Google

Customize your tab group to your liking, using words and emoji in the group name. The best part is that when you close and reopen Chrome, the group is saved, saving you the trouble of looking through your browser history to find just the website you’re looking for.

Tab groups are now available in Chrome. This feature will be available in the desktop Chrome browser running on Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux.

Here’s how to create a group tab in Chrome:

1. After opening the tab, right-click on the tab and[タブを新しいグループに追加]Click.

2. Select a name and color for the tab group.

3. When you open new tabs, right click on them and[グループに追加]Click to select the group you want to add. The tabs in that group are underlined for the selected color.

4. Then move them within each group as needed.

Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, and the tab feature has been tested for months, Google said in a recent blog post.

For more Chrome tips, learn how to turn on Chrome’s Dark Mode and toolbar playback controls and learn about Chrome’s “Privacy Sandbox.”

Currently playing: Watch this:

1:57

