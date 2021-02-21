Apple hits Google with this amazing new security move





Apple has provided users with a great security reason to choose their own ecosystem over rival Google.

Apple has made many great security and privacy moves over the past few weeks. The upcoming iOS 14.5 update iPhone maker includes a way to open a phone with an Apple Watch while wearing a mask, and a bold new anti-tracking feature that has a huge impact on Facebook and more.

Apple is now effectively swiping another rival, Google, with a major update to the Apple Platform Security guide and a refreshed landing page. The Apples Platform Security Guide, which has grown from page 39 to page 196, covers new security features for iOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, Apple Silicon Mac, and watchOS 7.

This was after Apple launched the ARM-based M1 chip on its new Mac last year. This marks the transition from the Intel chip used on Macs since 2006 to an architecture that Apple could incorporate security into, such as Secure Enclave, which manages Touch ID.

However, it’s important to note that Macs are still unaffected by malware. Last week, Apple security researcher Patrick Wardle reported how he discovered malware (adware) specifically designed for M1-based Macs.

A garden surrounded by apple walls

An update to the Platform Security Guide shows how much security Apple built into its products last year. For example, when compared to rivals such as Google, which partners Android phones with manufacturers, Apple owns an entire ecosystem of hardware, software, and services. That’s how that approach won the label for a walled garden.

The Platform Security Guide says: All Apple devices combine hardware, software, and services to deliver maximum security and a transparent user experience to achieve the ultimate goal of keeping personal information safe. Apple devices are the entire ecosystem, including not only the device and its data, but everything you do on your local, network, and major Internet services.

The Apple-focused site 9to5Mac lists all the new topics added and updated in the latest Apple Platform Security Guide.

At the same time, Apple has launched a new Security Certification and Compliance Center with a 50-page detailed resource covering hardware, software, operating systems, and services.

Apple’s approach benefits everyone

Security experts are impressed with the new move by iPhone makers. Security has become an important part of our daily lives, so it’s really encouraging to see companies like Apple include it in their mainstream consumer products, with Immersive Labs’ Application Security SME Lead. One Sean Wright says. Security and privacy are separate things, but they are closely related, and often closely related.

ESET’s Jake Moore Cyber ​​Security Specialist also agrees. Apple is clearly trying to differentiate itself by protecting people’s privacy and security. They’re leaving other big tech companies behind, but if you realize that this is what your users really want, they’re bound to get that part.

I agree. Apple offers a commendable approach to privacy and security, and while other companies such as Google are still unable to replicate the exact ecosystem, they have already taken steps to improve privacy and security. Bloomberg reports that Google is considering new anti-tracking features for the Android operating system.

Undoubtedly, Apple continues to promote security and privacy credentials, and new features are constantly being added. With these amazing new moves, this really benefits both sides, as iPhone makers are just listening to what their users want, and competitors are trying to do the same.

