How Android 12 can simplify your life





Android 12, due out in the fall, is slowly being revealed through an early leak featured by the US media. It’s all about a new interface, the ability to download applications outside the Google Play store, one-handed navigation modes, and special configurations specifically for gamers.

Each year, highlights of the latest version of Android are usually announced at Google I / O conferences in the spring. It was canceled last year due to a pandemic, but it’s still unclear how it will take place this year. Due to the lack of official announcements, professional media outlets are scrutinizing the first leaks in the system found on various social networks.

Codename: Snow cone

The main change in Android 12 is that the interface has been redesigned, streamlined, and set to provide the ability to adapt the color of certain elements to the color of the screen background, making it visual. A new color indicator allows users to know in real time that a running application is using a microphone or camera. Android 12 is also configured to allow you to install applications through third-party stores. You can now update your system directly from Google Play instead of from the dedicated section of your smartphone’s settings.

Another promising new feature is the introduction of one-handed mode. This allows the user to reduce the screen size to the right or left by about 40%, allowing the user to operate the smartphone instantly with one hand. This is especially useful for large screen sizes, for example larger than 6 inches. This is a feature that is already present in some manufacturers through some overlays. However, it may work natively on Android 12 for the first time, so it works on all compatible smartphones.

Finally, another rumor suggests that Android 12 may enter a game-only mode. This means that as soon as the game is launched, your smartphone will automatically switch to a fully customized configuration, adjust your refresh rate and screen brightness, and turn on “unobtrusive” mode. JB

