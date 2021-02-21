NOKIA 5.4: Shoot like a pro with this Nokia phone





The striking combination of a 48MP quad camera and a 16MP front camera allows you to take pretty good photos and videos.

If you’re looking for a good camera phone in the midrange category, you don’t have to look anymore. Nokia mobile phone maker HMD Global has announced Nokia 5.4, a new product that complements creators with their ability to take amazing photos and videos. In an era of larger screens, more sophisticated camera photo sensors, and more powerful chipsets, Nokia’s work will certainly take your mobile photography to the next level. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, it delivers significantly better speed, longer battery life, better imaging, and overall performance improvements.

The new Nokia phones are available in Polar Night (trial unit) and Dusk color options, with RAM / ROM variations of 4GB / 64GB and 6GB / 64GB, with the best buy prices of Rs13,999 and Rs15,499, respectively. Comes with an upgraded 48 megapixel quad camera that completely cancels the shutter lag. There is also a 16MP front camera. The phone’s cinema feature captures 24fps (movie industry standard), allowing users to shoot content in 21: 9 cinematic format.

Out of the box, Nokia 5.4 promises to give you a whole new experience in your hands. The phone has a good build quality (durable polycarbonate body) that is strong enough to withstand accidental drops. It is tough to look and feel and is designed to last a long time. It features a durable rear cover, the phone is in your pocket and is easy to hold.

Move to the phone display and you’ll see a 6.39-inch HD + screen with a 19: 5: 9 aspect radio and a display resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. This is a fairly large display and you can enjoy more screens. The photos look natural and the videos come alive with striking graphics. You can clearly see all the details of the document. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, has a 4000mAh battery, is easy to use for up to 2 days of moderate use, and supports USB Type-C charging. There’s also a dedicated Google Assistant button that gives you help whenever you need it.

The striking combination of a 48MP quad camera and a 16MP front camera allows you to take pretty good photos and videos. The 48MP quad camera guarantees a shutter lag-free experience when capturing photos, while the 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras are intended to capture their portraits and close-up snapshots. You can take bigger pictures with a 5MP ultra wide camera. The 16MP front camera is ideal for video calls and selfies.

Nokia 5.4 makes OZO spatial audio the perfect partner for up-and-coming videographers looking for a seamless shooting experience, whether capturing passionate projects or precious family moments. The phone’s cinema mode feature captures 24fps (the movie industry standard) and allows users to shoot content in 21: 9 cinematic format. Turn off the H-log format to enable live colorgrading on the go. To get smoother motion shots, just dial up to 60 fps video recording (available in normal video mode, just select the resolution from the settings). This is almost three times the movie industry standard.

In summary, Nokia 5.4 is one of the best camera phones available in the midrange segment. Judging by its photo and video capture capabilities, excellent battery life, and excellent all-round performance, it’s definitely a strong recommendation.

Specifications Dimensions: 160.97 x 75.99 8.7mm, Weight 181g Display: 6.39 inch HD + Punchhole display (resolution 720 x 1560) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Operating system: Android 10 (Android 11 compatible) Memory and storage: 4 / 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (MicroSD card slot supports up to 512GB) Camera: 48MP + 2MP depth + 5MP UW + 2MP macro (main); 16MP front camera Battery: 4000mAh (non-removable) Estimated actual selling price: Rs 13,999 (4) + 64GB), Rs 15,499 (6 + 64GB)

