The total number of backlinks is not important





John Mueller of Google says that the total number of backlinks a website has has nothing to do with the search algorithm.

One good link from a related website is more influential than millions of low quality links.

This was stated by Mueller during the Google Search Central SEO Hangouts recorded on February 19th.

The site owner sends the following question to Mueller: Number of unique reference backlink domains or total number of backlinks? “

Mueller, sometimes known for his vague answers, wasn’t as clear as explaining how important any of these factors were to Google.

Read his full answer in the section below.

Google John Mueller on the backlink

Mueller advises site owners not to focus on the total number of links pointing to their site or the total number of unique reference domains.

Google doesn’t rate links that way, he explains:

“I don’t think our system is so differentiated. From my point of view, the total number of links to the site and the total number of domain links to the website are so different. Tends not to focus on. “

When it comes to links, what matters to Google is their relevance to the websites they link to.

Here’s how Google determines the weight of individual links. The total number is “not relevant at all”.

In theory, your site could build millions of links across millions of domains, and Google could ignore them.

“We try to understand what is relevant to the website and how much we need to weigh these individual links. The total number of links doesn’t matter at all. Millions, if needed. You can create millions of links on a website and you can ignore them all. “

A single link from the relevant source can send a stronger signal to Google about how to handle the page, Mueller said.

He gives a fictitious example of a page linked from a major news site. Even if it’s one of the only links it has, Google will see it as an important page.

“Or there could be one very good link from a website. This should be treated as relevant to us because this website has one link. It’s a very important sign that there is. I don’t know, from something like the home page of a big news site. Therefore, the total number is essentially completely irrelevant. “

Quality is more important to Google than quantity.

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

