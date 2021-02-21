



Seven Layers: Oasis-inspired high-tech outer label

Seven Layer seeks inspiration from the most memorable musicians in the “Madchester” scene

There’s a great Madchester-centric cultural reference that inspires Seven Layer CEO and Creative Director Jamie Randy. “I was a kid in the 80’s and 90’s and grew up in Hacienda, Stone Island, CP Company, Kickers, The Stone Roses, Oasis, City and United in my early teens,” he says. “Of course, it will inspire the label now and in the future.”

Born in Stockport, which took over the high-tech sportswear brand in 2017, Randy, based in Manchester, specializes in the performance-focused militaristic outerwear style popularized by the noisy musical figureheads of the Madchester scene. Affected. Today, oasis-loved brands like Stone Island and CP Company (both founded by Massimo Osti) are enthusiastic about consumer investment in garments that are technologically innovative and craftsman-focused. Enjoying a traditional style of renaissance. Stone Island was acquired by Moncler in December 2020 with a valuation of € 1.15 billion.

Seven Layer’s flagship boutique on Aldary Edge, UK

When Randy, a former British gymnast and engineer, took command at Seven Layer, he added “performance and a twist of technical outerwear” to its DNA “more detailed and military aesthetics.” I was enthusiastic about infiltrating it. The brand is based on the concept of seven garment components, the first is the base layer, the third is the thermal layer and the seventh is the cold layer, which can be incorporated into the body as needed. Lundy employs sustainable outdoor wear company Finisterre and design director Chris Vandrill, who also worked for cycling brand Pearson, to be a functional and minimalist garment inspired by the US Military Generation III Extended Climate Weatherwear System. We have created a branded Origin System that is a great collection. Developed in the 1980s, it is designed to provide adequate protection for soldiers operating at temperatures between -60 and + 40 ° F (-51 to + 4 ° C).

The Seven Layers Origin System, which can be purchased at the brand’s Aldary Edge flagship store and the UNITED ARROWS Roppongi store in Tokyo, consists of highly protective items such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and parkers. Its “modular down outer” jacket is made from DownTek, a fabric with premium down clusters that is lightweight, stretchy, water repellent, traps air and provides maximum insulation even in heavy rain. It has been.

As part of Randy’s Seven Layer overhaul, he was keen on rebuilding the manufacturing process and supply chain. The collection’s work, including the camouflaged “Field Parka” for the brand Liam Gallagher, was produced by British outerwear company Ark Air using 100% organic cotton from Dinsmo Akels, Northern Ireland. “My family-owned engineering company has been manufacturing in the UK factories in Stockport and Ahram for the past 40 years. It makes sense to try to continue at least part of that idea.” Lundy says.

“It’s in my blood and my soul,” he adds, adding his affinity for Manchester as a city. Whether you’re wearing branded items to bravely confront the mountain elements, or listening to an oasis while strolling along the local high streets, the city’s style features are now part of you. Become. §

