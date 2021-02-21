The supposed “AirPods 3” photo suggests a change in the flat side stem





A new image has appeared in the report that seems to indicate Apple’s next AirPods release. The report also claims changes in the way users interact with personal audio accessories.

Rumors surrounding the next potential release of Apple’s AirPods line suggest that so far there are minor improvements to the wireless earphone experience. The series of images released on Sunday may be the first photo showing what to expect from the new model.

The images published by 52Audio seem to correlate with existing rumors of the next version, which may be called “AirPods 3” or “AirPods Pro Lite”. This includes making the AirPods themselves smaller to shorten the stem, and adding silicone eartips to the design.

The eartips make your AirPods more comfortable to wear and fit snugly like your AirPods Pro, but they may not indicate that they include improved noise canceling. Earlier rumors point out that ANC has been excluded from the AirPods Pro Lite, and this product offers some, but not all, of the Pro features.

The larger changes are related to stem design changes. Flat edges and fine-tuned sensor arrays allow Apple to introduce touch-based control systems that are more sophisticated than current tap-based control schemes.

References to force sensors suggest that it is not a complete touch-based control scheme that includes swipes and similar gestures, but it requires holding the stem and increasing tension in various ways, such as pinching. there is.

The report also points out that the design, borrowed from AirPods Pro, includes a pressure relief mechanism. This, in theory, relieves pressure inside the ear, equals it to the outside world, and improves user comfort.

Despite its small size, the rumored AirPods have a battery life of about 5 hours, which can be extended to 24 hours when used with a charging case. The price is thought to be around $ 150 and the release date is “early March 2021”.

The March release date seems to be in line with other rumors since the beginning of 2021. Some have insisted on the release of the second-generation AirPods Pro by the end of spring, suggesting that a new AirPod model could be launched in April.

Plausibly, there is no guarantee that the images provided in the 52Audio report are real products. Earlier reports also raise considerable doubts as to whether the details of the report are genuine, apart from their correlation with previous rumors.

One leak from the site in November 2020 made a similar pressure relaxation claim, showing the AirPods Pro’s “X-ray view” along with the “AirPods 3”. However, the image was suspected of being forged by editing, distorting the AirPods Pro image to a smaller size and claiming it was a new model.

