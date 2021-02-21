Facebook adds multi-user app sharing capabilities to Oculus Quest





Last year, virtual reality (VR) headsets dominated the gaming industry. As a result, Facebook has decided to promote the use of Oculus Quest and add new features to expand its adoption of VR.

Oculus Quest now supports multiple accounts on one device. It also allows you to share apps, allowing different users to buy different apps in Oculus from a single device.

“VR is a social experience, and it doesn’t just mean online multiplayer. We know that Quest has become a shared device for many of you. Partners, roommates, family, friends, etc. We want to make it easier to share quests with people who become, ”says Facebook.

Prior to the announcement, the Oculus headset allowed access to only one user account connected to Facebook. Its use was restricted in homes with some Oculus enthusiasts. The admin account can now add three new accounts and allow app sharing on one device.

“Multi-user and app sharing allows you to log in multiple accounts to one headset and share purchased Oculus Store apps with those additional accounts. Because game progress and achievements vary from account to account. Did you finish playing the game so that you can start over? Situation. You can also keep your friends list, browser history, privacy settings, etc. Also, put your headset on your friends and You can lock your account with an unlock pattern before giving it to your family, “Facebook adds.

It looks like a minor update. However, at least the number of Oculus users will soon double.

Many users have already tested Oculus devices for friends and family. With your own profile and data, it’s a more immersive experience. And that will lead to more sales of Oculus devices.

The rise of VR

VR devices made a big leap last year. We all wanted other ways to entertain ourselves.

According to the latest Facebook financial report, the company’s other revenue (non-advertising) volume is more than double that of Q4 2019.

Facebook CFO David Wehner said the holiday sale of the Oculus Quest 2 VR device drove the numbers.

The rise of Oculus opens a new door to Facebook. And it already has plans to add social interaction to virtual space.

Mike Verdu, Vice President of Content at Oculus, shared a new update on platform growth earlier this month. He emphasized the growth of content, which is an important factor at this stage.

Facebook has had the opportunity to reveal that Messenger will be integrated with Oculus. Users can now chat with messenger in the VR environment.

Facebook first deploys multi-user and app sharing to Quest 2 users. When the user experience is seamless, it reaches all Quest users.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos