“Tekken 7” releases new character in mid-2021 and she is the Prime Minister of Poland in the game universe





New characters from Tekken 7 are now available (Youtube / GamersPrey)

Video game company Namco Bandai has revealed that “Tekken 7” will introduce a new character. She is the Prime Minister of Poland in Tekken Space. The new DLC character is said to be “coming soon”.

New character of Tekken 7

Namco Bandai made fun of Poland’s new “Tekken 7” character at the 2nd Japan Fighting Game Publisher Roundtable. Katsuhiro Harada said they were inspired by the fact that several women were prime ministers throughout Polish political history.

That’s why they wanted to add one to Tekken 7, but she’s not even named based on the real Prime Minister. According to a Reddit thread, the new character will be released in early spring 2021.

Harada also said he would work with the Polish Embassy in Japan to give justice to the characters. He went to Poland last year, but he went on some sightseeing as all tournaments and meetings were canceled due to a pandemic.

Harada used Namco Bandai’s money and joked from his pocket that he “did not pay anything.” He also said he had some ties to the embassy.

In the stream, Harada said the details and actual release of the new Polish character will be coming soon. A very short teaser trailer for a new Polish character has been posted on YouTube. All foreign Tekken characters speak their native language, so the new character speaks Polish.

Also, according to VG247, in the stream just before the trailer was released, many Capcom developers and players wanted the photos to “vega pose” from time to time.

Overall, Harada continued to joking about the new character and his journey to develop her in the stream. However, some of the trailers that were released didn’t make any sound, so there were some issues with the stream.

At the end of the day, the developers were able to unveil their plans and projects, and Harada said he would one day make a sequel to Pokkén.

Video games are available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

What is Tekken 7?

“Tekken 7” developed by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is the 9th work in the series. Limited release in March 2015. This is the updated version of “Tekken 7: Retribution of Fate” released in July 2016.

The game features extended content such as costumes, new stages, items and characters. The home version was released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows in June 2017 and was based on “Fated Retribution.”

The video game is set right after the “Tekken 6” event. The plot highlights the events that led to the battle between Heihachi Mishima, a martial artist, and Kazuya, the son of Mishima.

Video games have also introduced new elements to combat systems such as Power Crash Mechanics and Rage Arts, making them more beginner-friendly than their predecessors. Due to its commercial and significant success, video games have sold over 6 million copies by September 2020.

