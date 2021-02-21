How this Assam agricultural technology startup leads responsibility for innovative and smart solutions





Many other start-ups have tried to solve these problems that plague farmers by bridging the technological gap. However, AgSpert stands out in some important areas. As they hint at, AgSpeak uses complex machine learning and crop simulation models to analyze trends in historical and real-time farm health data through automation and use user-generated interactive feedback capabilities. To determine the pattern. In addition, growing concerns about food security and transparency, which contribute significantly to the value of agricultural products, are appropriate hyper-local data such as the IoT-enabled AgSpeak smart farming platform that can continuously monitor crop health and farm weather throughout the season. You can overcome it with tools.

Based on hyper-local crop data from satellite and smart IoT devices, AgSpeak considers up to 20 local crop parameters, which are important indicators of health such as temperature, rainfall, daylight hours, and soil health, and crops. Warn farmers in advance of potential threats. Maximize profits by optimizing best practices for addressing incoming threats and therefore resources used. The platform also allows farmers to set the most critical records, receive one-on-one expert advice from professional agricultural experts, test farm soil and integrate soil health into growing crops. This will help you manage your yield.

Additional features include recommendations for high quality agricultural inputs connecting to the buyer pool directly from multiple vendors and possibly even from the manufacturer. This creates a virtual market that allows you to carry out multifaceted agricultural transactions in one place. The platform creates a digital database of crop seasons and farm health. It can be used by organizational stakeholders to analyze climate risk zones, crop insurance claims, generate quality, and increase food value chain and security transparency. AgSpeak made a lot of noise when Indian Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal recently tweeted about it.

