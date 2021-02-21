See | Porsche’s new GT3 150-second exhilarating track





• Porsche announced the new GT3 this week.

• It is equipped with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter 6-cylinder engine.

• Porsche estimates 375kW and 470Nm outputs.

Porsche ignited the “Carverse” this week with a new GT3 model. The recipe remains: a naturally aspirated 6-cylinder boxer engine at the rear, a 6-speed manual gearbox option and power sent only to the rear wheels.

As a petrol head, GT3 is a member of the car club that transforms racing technology into road cars. Its focus is on the fun of the highest drivers.

Sophisticated aerodynamics with 7th generation double wishbone front axle layout and swan-neck rear wing and diffuser are derived from Porsche’s GT Race 911 RSR car.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche media

The boxer-configured free-breathing 4-liter 6-cylinder engine has been tested and tested in the brand’s endurance races. Porsche’s 911 GT3 Cup racing car uses almost the same engine as the road-going model. In other words, the latest GT3 is a racing car with a license plate.

GT3 is more than just a “numbers” car. Still, those numbers are secular. The top speed is 320km / h, which is even faster than the previous 911 GT3 RS.

Sprint times from 0 to 100km / h are dispatched in just 3.4 seconds. Aerodynamics borrowed from Porsche’s Motorsports division allows you to generate high top speeds and cut the air quickly.

With the knowledge gained from the brand’s GT3 racing series, the GT3 can deliver sophisticated aerodynamics and generate significantly more downforce without significantly affecting drag coefficient.

When the car is in the performance position, the driver can manually configure the giant wings and diffuser to create more aerodynamic pressure for higher cornering speeds.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche media

A feeling of control

Many may lament the slow death of manual gearboxes in performance cars, but manufacturers simply meet the needs of the market. GT3 is available in PDK, but Porsche knows that some of the customers of this car are true enthusiasts who need to change their gear.

Imagine running a derivative engine of a cup car up to 9000r / min and hanging it on the steering wheel with one hand. The palm is sweating. Thankfully, that’s the purpose of driving gloves.

Therefore, the GT3 is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, especially for a pure driving experience, Porsche says. I would like to experience GT3 in a manual box, but I am more likely to enjoy the experience of owning one equipped with a PDK unit.

Yes, Porsche maintains the recipe for the GT3 model. However, the new model lapped the Nürburgring North Schleife 17 seconds earlier than the previous model. The progress is still in progress, albeit in a slight form.

We hope you got the GT3 on track and enjoyed the video at the beginning of the story. After all, that’s where it was born.

