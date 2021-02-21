MIT collaboration Elon Musk leads to SpaceX’s more efficient COVID-19 tracker





Elon Musk and MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) have decided to work together to develop SpaceX’s first COVID-19 tracker. They are currently hoping for a more efficient tool compared to the current publicly available coronavirus trackers.

(Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Cape Canaveral, Florida-May 30: SpaceX founder Elon Musk will be at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 with a manned SpaceX Crew-1 spacecraft and space. Celebrating the successful launch of the X Falcon 9 rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Earlier that day, NASA astronauts Bob Benken and Doug Harley began their maiden flight, making them the first people to be launched into space from the United States since the end of the 2011 Space Shuttle program.

According to the latest Futurism report, Elon Musk can start a new project with the help of more than 4,000 SpaceX employees, and he and MIT can track the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the company. It’s done. The popular technology CEO has decided to partner with MIT and Harvard researchers to create a modern antibody testing program.

This new project will require SpaceX employees to voluntarily submit monthly blood tests. Elon Musk is also one of the co-authors of the current study, which has already been published in Nature Communications.

Elon Musk and MIT’s upcoming COVID-19 tracker

Elon Musk’s future COVID-19 tracker has shown the effect of the severity of COVID-19 symptoms on people’s antibody levels. The findings suggest that people who experience mild symptoms of viral illness are less likely to have long-term immunity.

(Photo: Photo by David McNew / Getty Images) Santa Barbara, CA-October 7: From Vandenberg Air Force Base with SAOCOM 1A and ITASAT 1 satellites seen on October 7, 2018 near Santa Barbara, CA. Launch of TheSpaceX Falcon9 rocket. After launching the satellite, the Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on solid ground near the launch site rather than at sea. The satellites will be part of six satellite constellations that work in conjunction with the Italian constellation known as COSMO-SkyMed.

“People can have antibodies, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune,” said Dr. Galit Alter, co-author of the study and a member of the Lago Institute at MIT, Harvard, and MGH. The latest report of Mint said via.

“To really see this at the public health level, we need to do reinfection studies and track people for reinfection,” said Joshua, associate professor of vaccines and infectious diseases at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. T. Schiffer added.

Progress of new Elon Musk project

Currently, Elon Musk and other researchers test and monitor the SpaceX employees involved to see if reinfections and cases of infection occur each month. Experts said this could take advantage of their findings to inform people who are vulnerable to the new coronavirus and should be vaccinated first.

