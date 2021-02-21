Earnix becomes the latest unicorn of Israeli engineers with $ 75 million in funding





Earnix, an Israeli fintech company, has become the latest member of the Israeli Unicorn Club with a $ 75 million funding round with a $ 1 billion pre-valuation. The round was led by Insight Partners, with existing investors JVP, Vintage Partners and Israel Growth Partners participating in the round.

This will be Arnicks’ final investment round before it is released on the Nasdaq. The company said that new financing will drive global expansion into new market segments and regions, increase investment in product innovation, accelerate employment rapidly and further predict the needs of rapidly changing markets. He said he would support M & A activities.

Earnix combines AI with advanced analytics to allow clients to offer highly personalized offers, the service being hosted in the cloud. In 2020, Earnix was recognized by CB Insights as the market leader in predictive analytics for P & C insurers and was named one of the 11 notable insurers by P & C 360 in 2021.

Earnix CEO Udi Ziv Photo: Fletcher Wilson

This is a testament to both the power and differentiation of existing products with unique and innovative features, demonstrating untapped potential to further drive the success of clients around the world, Earnix said. CEO Udi Ziv said.

Arnicks has been in business since 2001. Headquartered in Gibatime, a suburb of Tel Aviv, it currently employs a total of 200 people, 150 of whom are in Israel and the rest in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany. The latest round of funding was completed in 2017, raising $ 13.5 million from Jerusalem Venture Partners, Vintage Investment Partners and Israel Growth Partners (IGP). Earnix had raised a total of $ 25 million before the latest announcement.

Insight Partners Principal Jonathan Rosenbaum will join Earnix’s board of directors following Sunday’s announcement. ..

Welcome friends of Insight, Jeff Halling and Jon Rosenbaum. As they move to real-time quotes and personalized products, they continue to provide insurance and banks with muscle and brain to build world-class category leaders. Margarit, Chairman of Earnix, Founder and Executive Chairman of JVP. JVP founder Erel Margalit. Photo: Shahar Azran

With approximately $ 32 billion in assets under management, Insight Partners has been very active in the Israeli market for the past two years, leading investments in companies such as Monday, Moonactive, Lighticks, SentinelOne and JFrog, which was unveiled last year. I am. Last month, Israeli startup RUN: AI led a $ 30 million funding round that developed an orchestration and virtualization software layer tailored to the unique needs of AI workloads running on GPUs and similar chipsets. ..

Insight Partners Principal Jonathan Rosenbaum states that Earnix offers a truly differentiated and true SaaS product in a market full of custom development and services. Insurance and banking customers have a strong mission to adopt new technologies and related processes to stay competitive. Earnix is ​​in a unique position to capture this demand for the benefit of its customers and end consumers. Earnix is ​​one of the most important core systems that insurance companies or banks will procure in the coming years. We look forward to partnering with the company to meet our growth plans for the next few years with our unmatched ScaleUp resources.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos