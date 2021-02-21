League of Legends: T1 Teddy: “If Faker says age doesn’t hurt mechanics, it’s not.”





Source: T1

On February 21, T1 defeated Liiv SANDBOX 2-0 at the 2021 League of Legends Champions Korea Spring Split. T1 has debuted a new jungler, Moon “Honor” Hyunjoong, with one of the league’s youngest starting members. Botrainer Park “Teddy” Jinson was a veteran of the team and led the rookie to victory. After the match, Teddy attended Inven Global for an interview.

It was a long break. How did you spend your Lunar New Year break?

I mainly took a break at home with my family and ate tteokguk (rice cake soup) and galbi-jjim (short rib knitting). And I played some games with my friends. We mainly played ARAM and chatted about our way.

What do you think of today’s victory?

The first game was long and the macro regretted. But in the second game, the macro was clean from the laning phase, so I think it was a pretty satisfying 2-0 win.

What went wrong with the macro in the first game?

The opponent had Camille, but didn’t think enough about the side lanes. She came easily because we just tried to push and Camille wasn’t thinking about pushing.

Today’s T1 roster was full of young players. You would have had to lead them as the only veteran in the lineup. how was it?

Sure, I had to lead as a veteran, but I didn’t have to tell him to do much because all the top mid jungles are playing aggressively. Despite being rookie, they are pretty familiar with the game. I think it was a good opportunity to give them an experience. I am looking forward to their future.

Today was Honor’s debut. Was he not nervous?

I think he was pretty nervous, but he wasn’t seen much. He blamed himself too much every time he missed a skill shot, so I told him not to think too much about it.

In a recent interview, Faker said he believes age doesn’t hurt mechanics so much and wants to prove it. What do you think?

For me, I haven’t felt it yet. You’ll know if you play longer. I haven’t played as long as Faker. Faker has been playing for a long time — if Faker says age doesn’t hurt mechanics, it’s not. [Laughs] I think you need to play and feel for a long time. I’m still not sure if aging will weaken my skills or if I can work hard to improve.

I haven’t played much this season. Are you okay?

I’m not uncomfortable with the situation. It’s a shame when the team loses. If you see a disappointing moment in Scrim or LCK, you can improve it. So when playing, I think the team should try not to make the same mistakes.

I am not satisfied with the current ranking of T1. What do you think is missing?

I need to put my thoughts together, but I think it didn’t work. This happened both when I was watching and when I was playing. From time to time, it seemed that we were too focused on the lane, trying to make individual plays. We weren’t flexible enough. I think we need to improve these parts and raise the ranking.

The T1 lineup changes frequently. What do you think about that?

There has been a similar rotation since last summer. It was hard at first, but now I’m pretty used to it. So I’m working hard thinking that I should play well when I play.

Is T1 rotation determined by the best lineup for each match? Or is the team still experimenting with different rosters?

We play a lot of scrims and in-house. The coaching staff will take a closer look at it, harmonize the players and work hard to find the best combination.

I’m also interested in meta. Very few champions appear in the pro scene.

It’s true that there aren’t many champions, but I think it’s because of the player’s champion pool. I think there are more cards that can be used.

You’ve been playing for 5-6 years, right? Are you happy now?

It’s hard to lose, but if you lose, I’ll do my best. I’m happy when I win, so I’ll do my best. I love games and LOL is still fun. I’m really happy.

Do you have a final comment?

Thank you for your support. We will do our best to get the best results.

