Capcom Arcade Stadium Review | Fanboy Attack





Capcom Arcade Stadium is the latest retro compilation released for Nintendo Switch. We’re used to companies re-releasing old franchise games into special packages to make the hardware of the current generation available, but this time there’s a small jewel in this repetitive trend.

What is Capcom Arcade Stadium?

As the title already suggests, Capcom Arcade Stadium contains games that were only found in the big arcades of the past. Unfortunately, even today, this game is still a niche place. But at the time, these were great places to experience a whole new world of video games. There, a new release appeared alongside a new arcade machine. Many of these entries were eventually ported to home consoles such as the SNES, but nonetheless, the power and performance of these machines was undoubtedly excellent.

This new compilation brings back a large number of beloved relics of the past. There are exactly 32 games, distributed in categorized packs that can be purchased individually. At the time of this review, three packs were available and were divided into various decades (80s, 90s, etc.). This market formula strongly believes that there are plans to increase the catalog of games, but we have to wait to see if that really applies.

Capcom has released the game with one free-to-play title, the classic “1943 – Battle of Midway –”. We will also be offering the original Ghosts n Goblins for free with the next release of Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection. In the same way. This means you can download Capcom Arcade Stadium and experience its core features right away, without having to buy the original pack.

game.

There are many games here. As mentioned earlier, there are a total of 32 games, two of which are free. The remaining 30 of them are also some spectacular additions and are certainly some of Capcom’s biggest hits. Arcade was, of course, famous for its many action and shooter titles, alongside fighting. This edit is no exception.

From Ghost’n Goblins to Bionic Commando and Strider, there’s no shortage of interesting games to launch and start playing right away. Capcom compilation does not complete with at least three versions of Street Fighter II. Of course, they are here. Lesser-known titles such as Progear and Pirate Ship Higemaru like Bomberman also found their place at this arcade party. As always, there’s one thing I still hate Capcom. Their negligence against the vampire franchise. It’s no secret that this infamous IP is almost abandoned (crossing fingers to change mind), but they could have added one of its titles somewhere here. In any case, this is a minor drawback to the wide selection of games for this compilation. Remember that each game version is faithful to the original source and can be played as it was used in the original arcade.

In addition, Capcom included both EN and JP versions of all the titles in the list, which is rarely seen in these types of compilations. Not only that, there have been some that are limited to the JP area. Just change the ROM to the JP version and you can play the game immediately. Mercs II is such an example and is a great top-down shooter.

More than just a compiled package with some spicy features and partial online features.

I’ve seen hundreds of compiled packages over the years, many of them simply have multiple old ports for the game inside, and other packages have additional features and online support for those games. It is expanding. What we have here right now is a unique combination of them.

Capcom Arcade Stadium has many additional features to note. First of all, as you can imagine, there are many different display settings with different frames. We’re not just talking about filters with smoother textures, scanlines, and more. You can actually apply a specific frame that looks like the original arcade machine. It also adjusts the distance from the screen to provide a real arcade feel. Combine this with a filter like a curved screen for an original experience that is faithful to the original source again.

There are many other issues with display settings, such as screen orientation and display size. In fact, you can earn certain CESPO points by playing the games included in the Capcom Arcade Stadium. These are the currencies of the game, allowing you to rank up your online leaderboard and unlock new frames and filters.

Now that we’ve mentioned that, let’s talk a bit about online features. Yes, online activities do exist. Leaderboards, rankings, a dedicated “class” system that acts as a ranking system for this title, and more. The more you play, the more points you will earn. All of these are summed individually for each game and are the sum of all of them. Weekly rankings are also important, and the best part of all is that Capcom included certain online challenges for a particular game from what it would look like in a timed rotation.

Additional activities such as score challenges and special challenge options may be enabled when you try to start a particular game. These are specific modes, with various, more specific rules, and if completed, the amount of points and CESPO will increase significantly. These rules vary from not being able to save the game to not being able to use continuations. They are literally dozens, and each game is different. This greatly improves the playability of new titles and compensates for the lack of specific purpose features described immediately below.

Online multiplayer doesn’t really interfere with the game.

You read this correctly. The Capcom Arcade Stadium looked like a perfect retromix of switches, and that’s really my humble opinion, but it lacks certain features that can be a runaway deal for those who are there. I will. There is no online multiplayer. Of course, you can play locally with the maximum number of players the game supports, but you cannot join other players online. I can’t even emphasize how great it is to jump to an online session of a game such as 1944 – The Loop Master –. Online availability should be present by default in this era, especially in the current situation where we are currently living for a pandemic.

The lack of such features hinders the game quite a bit, but it’s still completely fun solo. After all, online leaderboards exist so you can compare your progress with others around the world. Also, there are so many online challenges that you can complete that it’s easy to miss and ignore these shortcomings.

Lots of extras.

Have you ever missed a manual that included a game in a package you purchased? Have you ever found it too difficult to complete a game just by adjusting the difficulty level? Well then, all of the above and more are included in this Capcom celebration, so you don’t have to look anymore. Each game has its own manual, which provides many details such as game features, controls, and additional information and tips on enemies and overall gameplay.

As mentioned earlier, adjusting the difficulty of the game is also an available option, such as increasing your total life or fine-tuning the amount of points needed to gain additional life. There are additional benefits. All entries are really flexible to edit to your liking, so don’t hesitate to reduce the difficulty of the game that is giving you a headache.

Keep in mind that all of these arcade games are not designed with balance in mind, as they focus on earning as many coins as possible. They are sometimes unfair and frustrating to others, so they reduce the difficulty and rewind the moment of unfortunate death, which is perfectly acceptable to those who simply want to enjoy these gems. Did you mention that you can save your game progress whenever you want? Yes, that’s also possible, and you can continue to load the save file from where you left it. Taking Switch’s portability into account, you can literally continue the action at any time.

verdict

Capcom Arcade Stadium maintains a perfect score in the absence of online multiplayer and certain beloved games. Otherwise, this title will be taken to new heights. That said, it’s a great journey into the past, with lots of content and lots of playability. Sure, it’s a way to remind old-fashioned people why we first loved Capcom and how empty their wallets were because the arcade was dominant. Nintendo Switch has already received another great entry into the big roster.

