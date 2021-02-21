How to get Apple TV Plus on Google Chromecast using Google TV





Apple TV Plus is finally here on Google Chromecast with Google TV. This allows you to watch shows such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, or access existing movie purchases.

If you have a Google Chromecast with Google TV, you can view Apple TV Plus shows in your personalized recommendations and search results and use the Google Assistant to interact with the app by voice.

So far, streaming services are only available on the latest Chromecasts with Google TV. This adds an easy-to-navigate TV interface so you can access your favorite apps without using your smartphone or tablet.

However, in the future, more Google TV devices, such as Sony and TCL’s Google TV-equipped sets, will be able to access the Apple TV app.

In the meantime, here’s a quick guide on how to download the Apple TV Plus app to Google Chomecast using Google TV and get all the best Apple TV shows streamed right away.

How to install Apple TV for Google Chromecast on Google TV

First of all: You need an Apple TV Plus subscription to access content, including suites of original shows, movies, and documentaries.

Apple TV Plus costs only $ 4.99 / £ 4.99 / AU $ 7.99 per month, and you get a free one-year subscription when you buy an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. If you’re not sure about paying that monthly fee, just download the Apple TV app and you’ll get a 7-day free trial.

If you already have an Apple TV Plus subscription, it’s easy to download the Apple TV app to Chromecast using your device’s Google TV.[アプリ]Go to tab and[アプリの検索]Just click.

Then type “Apple TV” or on the remote control[アシスタント]Hold down the button and ask the Google Assistant to search.

If you find an Apple TV app,[インストール]Click the button and when the download is complete[開く]You can jump into the app by clicking the button.

Or install Apple TV from the Google Play store on your smartphone or tablet and[インストール]You can also press the button to select your Chromecast device.

(Image Credit: Google) What is the best Apple TV Plus show?

Now you can install Apple TV on Google Chromecast with Google TV and delve into exclusive show and movie streaming service hosts.

Apple TV Plus lacks the rich content that competitors like Netflix and Prime Video are proud of. This is partly due to the fact that Apple does not include a back catalog of syndicated shows. There’s nothing like falling in love with friends and moms here, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t many great shows to watch.

If you’re looking for a little laugh, we recommend pushing into Ted Lasso. It’s part of a workplace comedy and romantic drama. Jason Sadaikis starred in the title role as a big American football coach hired to coach the fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond, who is struggling despite having no football experience. ..

If you want to drama your jam, the morning show may be just above your street. A popular US breakfast news program, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, and one of Karel’s long-time hosts being fired in a scandal of # MeToo cheating. I’m chasing the anchor of.

For manga fans, there’s Central Park, an anime sitcom for the heartfelt adults behind Bob’s Burgers. Psychological thriller servants are there to accommodate those who like to touch the dark side.

As mentioned earlier, it’s well worth using a 7-day free trial to make sure you have enough of what you like on Apple TV Plus before paying a monthly fee.

Check out the best TVs you can buy today





