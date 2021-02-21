WhatsApp will disable messages unless the user agrees to the new privacy policy





WhatsApp users who do not agree to the updated privacy policy of Facebook-owned services face the possibility of losing the ability to send and receive messages via the iPhone app.

WhatsApp is preparing to change the privacy policy related to some of the business chat features. The changes are wary for some users, but the service plans to encourage users to agree to the new policy.

The WhatsApp website will be first emailed to the first merchant partner discovered by TechCrunch to notify users that there is a May 15 “effective date” to confirm policy changes. .. WhatsApp “does not delete” user accounts that do not accept policy updates, but “does not have all the features of WhatsApp” until accepted.

The page explains this: “You can receive calls and notifications for a while, but you can’t read or send messages from the app.” A “short” period is not defined.

After May 15th, users will be able to accept changes, but WatsApp warns that the “related to inactive users” policy will apply. This policy advises that accounts that are considered inactive are “usually deleted after 120 days of inactivity”.

Users will also be notified that they will be able to export their chat history and download account reports by May 15. You will also be advised to delete your account, but you will be warned that it cannot be undone.

WhatsApp has experienced a backlash from users concerned about changes to their inbound privacy policy. This change updates the way business chat logs are stored on Facebook’s servers, but critics believed that Facebook itself would be able to retrieve personal data more widely.

User responses have led to millions of outflows to other privacy services, including Telegram and Signal. In response, WhatsApp has begun to use the status feature to notify users that they cannot read encrypted conversations.

