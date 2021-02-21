Liquid camera lens? Canon can have this new technology.This is what experts discover





Experts argued that Canon could have a new camera lens that uses water as its optics. This is a major innovation now, as professional videographers and photographers don’t have to worry about cleaning the fungus on their camera lenses every month, especially when shooting in very humid places.

According to the latest report from Optics and Photonics News, researchers have discovered a method for cold electrowetting. They said they could manipulate the liquid to act as an adjustable lens, mimicking the crystalline lens of the human eye.

The European Patent Office is the first institution to publish new research, and successful entrepreneur Bruno Berge says he can discover new ways and actually manipulate the molded liquid to change the way light is refracted. He says he believes.

How the new water lens works

When the shape of the water changes, experts can turn it into a lens. This is comparable to the way water droplets act as a magnifying glass. He said that the two transparent, immiscible liquids can act as lenses depending on the curvature of their interface.

why? This curvature changes with the flow of current, allowing you to focus and capture the image. Berge was also able to prototype a liquid lens that could change focus when a small amount of electricity was applied.

“Initially, I wasn’t thinking about specific uses, but I felt the potential of this technology. The question was where to use it,” Berge said through the European Patent Office.

Does Canon have it first?

When Berge realized that his idea was possible, he quickly approached the popular camera maker Canon. But the big tech maker turned down his innovation. This is true, but he was still able to find a corporate buyer who was happy to know his new technology.

France Innovation Scientifique et Transfert SA is an intellectual property and technology transfer organization and one of the companies that funded his work. Meanwhile, he also received funding from the leading French and international investment fund Varioptoc in 2002. The company said it would help Berger commercialize his liquid lens technology. Click here to learn more about Berge’s new Varioptic lenses.

