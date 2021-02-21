Rogue class returns to Diablo IV





Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the Rogue class will be coming to Diablo IV during Blizzconline 2021.

Originally playable on the first Diablo and, which appeared as a mercenary on Diablo II, the Dexterity-based Rogue returns with fast strikes and dashing moves. Along with bows and double daggers; classes can blow ice and poison into their weapons, use traps and black magic, and perform combo attacks to reduce enemies.

During the live stream, the class was described as flexible and adaptable, capable of fighting enemies within range or close proximity.

Rogue trailers, screenshots (via Blizzard Entertainment), and class overviews (via the official website) can be found below.

Rogues are adaptable and agile warriors who specialize in long-range or close quarters combat. She can defeat enemies with infused weapons, perform powerful combo attacks, augment her weapons with deadly poison and shadow magic, and kill demons exempt.

You can find a summary of the following games (via Blizzard Entertainment).

Return to darkness

Legendary Heroes Return: Four iconic Diablo IV classes have been unveiled, with one more. Each character class retains its core identity, but brings players fresh inspiration and a fun, revamped playstyle.

Rogue is a fast and deadly mobile class with unmatched versatility. Rogue players can choose from a variety of ways to stab, shoot, and trap enemies, and enhance their combat through poison, shadow magic, and special techniques. This class isn’t just for fans of the original Rogua Assassin. Demon hunter players will find that some of our favorite tricks are back. Barbarians bring the power of the new arsenal system into combat and assign it to individual attacks, carrying four different weapons at once and arming them for quick switching. Wizards shape the elements, annihilate them, cool them until they freeze and shatter, electrocut them with lightning, or let a fiery meteor fall from the sky. Druids are barbaric transformants, fluidly changing between werewolves, werewolves, and human forms, unleashing natural cataclysms raging with the power of Burning Hell’s. Smarter, more deadly, and more diverse monsters: Face a world of deadly monster families of heterogeneous but themed creatures working together to present interesting strategic challenges to players ..

Deep Customization of Characters: Players have a wealth of options including primary stats, customizable talent trees and skills, awe-inspiring loot including brand new legendary and unique items to collect, runes and runes. You can experiment and discover countless character builds in combinations and even customizable mounts.

Diablo IV will soon be available on Windows PCs (almost certainly via Battle.net), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

In previous news, Blizzard Entertainment officially announced Diablo II: Resurrected.

