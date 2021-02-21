Persona 5 Strikers: How to Defeat Alice





In the essence of Persona 5, the Persona 5 striker has brought some very unique features and new faces. In addition to those faces, no one is surprised, but we have a very crazy boss who is physically and mentally unstable, to say the least. This is the case for Alice Hiiragi, the first main boss of the game. Clearly designed with “Alice in Wonderland” in mind, this delusional fashion icon is ready to destroy your world if you’re not ready. Below, I’ll show you how to get her done quickly with minimal effort.

Alice attacks hard and fast, but there are two phases in combat.

She may not look like that, but if you’re not properly prepared, Alice will actually use her magical powers and agile body to shut you down completely. It’s very strong. You’ve probably noticed that by now, while the Joker and the company are very capable of handling themselves in battle, a burst of small sudden damage from a particular enemy literally takes most of the party in seconds. Can be easily knocked out. The same applies to this battle here. This can work very well or finish surprisingly fast.

First of all, bring fire and wind. What I mean here is that you need a persona equipped with fire and / or wind magic to get better results. You also need at least one more party member with the same settings. If possible, you need a very powerful magical user, Morgana or Anne. Morgana has good healing skills available early on, so I would like to include him personally anyway.

Once that’s done, let’s dive into the battle itself. Alice has two phases, the second phase being triggered when half of her HP is reached. In her first phase, there are two things to watch out for. Her AOE attack and psychic projectile. Both of these are telegrammed in a specific way, and after one or two attempts, you can avoid them sideways without any problems. In case you hit these projectiles, swiftly rotate the left analog stick to release it from the brainwashed state.

Whenever she stops the barrage of spells, she approaches her and begins to cast your fire spell with one of your characters. I personally mainly controlled the Joker and jumped to Anne and Morgana when I left the SP. It brings me another little tip: Bring the SP recovery item. Immediately afterwards, try hitting her with your wind skill. This is a boosted version of the normal attack that triggers a technical attack and flutters her in the process. While doing so, watch out for her melee attacks. Avoid these as well.

Alice eventually jumps to the pole in the middle of the arena, firing random projectiles across the screen. Do your best and avoid these to repeat the previous cycle. A good way to get away from these is to fly around the party poppers scattered throughout the stage. You can also use them to interrupt many of her attacks, but keep in mind that they can only be used once each. Therefore, plan accordingly. My suggestion is to save some of these for the next phase.

How to defeat Alice after her second phase.

After lowering Alice to 50% of her health, her second phase becomes active. Standing on all four, like the crazy rabbit she seems to represent, she’s faster, more versatile in attack, and can rush much faster than before. .. She retains her magical prowess, along with the benefits of this newly discovered melee attack, so don’t be fooled by the projectiles to avoid reaching you from afar.

In this phase, you have to do exactly the same thing as before, but it’s just difficult. You need to focus more on avoiding her physical and ranged attacks and only need to close up at the right time. She is very aggressive right now, so wait patiently to find your chance. Again, immediately afterwards use the fire spell in combination with the wind spell and use the remaining party poppers to rinse and repeat. Alice eventually collapses and you win and are ready to work on the next chapter.

Persona 5 Strikers was officially released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you can join the game now.

