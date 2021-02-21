Emirates News Agency-ADNOC Outlines Technology Leadership Ambition at First Innovation Week





Abu Dhabi, February 21, 2021 (WAM)-Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) today outlines its technological leadership ambitions to put the company at the forefront of innovation and cutting-edge technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI) and digitization. Did. It started the first Innovation Week.

Virtually from February 21st to 25th, ADNOC Innovation Week brings together thousands of employees and a technology roadmap and innovation aimed at making the company’s vision a technology leader in the oil and gas industry. Work on a strategy.

In opening remarks, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Aljaber, Minister of Advanced Technology of the UAE and CEO of the ADNOC Group, lives in a world where competitive advantage is defined by a breakthrough in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the industry cannot afford it. I said that I am. Please stand still. He emphasized ADNOC’s continued success and noted the steps ADNOC took in this regard, as business is determined by how quickly ADNOC develops and adopts future technologies.

For the past four years, ADNOC has made strategic investments to incorporate the latest technologies and innovations throughout its value chain as part of its digital transformation. These investments include AI, big data, blockchain, and predictive analytics to unleash the critical value of ADNOC, reduce costs, and become an industry technology leader with a focus on post-COVID recovery. We have built a solid foundation for. ..

Dr. Al Jaber explained that as part of ADNOC’s vision of becoming a technology leader, it is evolving from a company that acquires the latest technology to a company that develops innovative solutions for itself and the industry.

An example of this process is AIQ, a group 42 launched last year to optimize processes in ADNOC and the broader oil and gas industries, improve planning and accelerate the development of new AI solutions to increase profitability. This is an ADNOC joint venture with (G42).

“In the future, the ability to become a technology provider from a technology customer will further enhance our business progress. This is the central idea behind the joint venture with G42AIQ. AIQ becomes an AI solution. We are working on a machine learning innovation that will eventually be patented, licensed and delivered to our industry partners. ”

Looking to the future, ADNOC continues to enjoy the benefits of digital transformation. The company has saved billions of dollars through the Panorama Digital Command Center (Panorama) and other digital initiatives.

“We embarked on a digital journey in 2018 when we launched Panorama, a state-of-the-art digital command center. Panorama is basically ADNOC’s decision-making with big data and artificial intelligence. We changed the game of how to guide. Before Panorama, our data was decentralized and out of focus. Putting it all together turned big data into a big savings. ” Said Dr. Aljaber.

He added that ADNOC is seeing new opportunities to look beyond the industry to stay at the forefront of innovation in achieving this goal.

“For example, we need to take advantage of the fact that the world’s first research university specializing in AI is here in Abu Dhabi. The University of Mohammed Binzaid for Artificial Intelligence is a research and innovation that we can benefit from. It will be a great source of. “Dr. Al Jaber said.

Dr. Al-Javer concludes his remarks by saying that he believes that the spirit of innovation that led the UAE to Mars can take ADNOC to the next level of its transformational journey.

Following Dr. Al-Javers’ remarks, Minister of Advanced Technology Sarah Al-Amiri will address the forum to build long-term resilience and the role of technology and innovation in navigating post-COVID recovery. Shared her views on.

Al Amiri said: “Thanks to ADNOC and Dr. Sultan for hosting this Innovation Week. Advanced technology and R & D are important UAE priorities, and forums like ADNOC Innovation Week stimulate creative thinking. To provide a great platform for facilitating technology adoption, to provide solutions to the challenges faced in building resilience and advancing post-Covid recovery. ”

At ADNOC Innovation Week, ADNOC will host the first CTO (Chief Technology Officer) Roundtable on February 22, with 30 CTOs from major international companies attending. The roundtable will be hosted by Professor Nicholas Webb, a best-selling author and inventor with more than 40 patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This week, ADNOC will host a series of panel sessions to showcase the various technologies embedded throughout the value chain. In this session, employees from upstream and downstream industries, marketing and trading departments and group companies will share their views on key innovations. topic.

Over the past four years, ADNOC has made strategic investments, launching several initiatives in technology and innovation as part of its digital transformation, increasing efficiency, optimizing performance and deriving greater value from assets and resources. It was.

These initiatives include the Panorama Digital Command Center, which has generated more than $ 1 billion (A $ 3.67 billion) in business value since ADNOC was founded. Panorama leverages AI, big data, and smart analytics to aggregate data across ADNOC operations and provide operational insights and recommendations.

Other initiatives include ADNOC’s Thamama Subsurface Collaboration Center, which leverages big data, smart analytics, and AI to identify hydrocarbon resources and derive value from existing disciplines. ADNOC is also applying AI-enabled technology to value chain optimization, predictive maintenance and blockchain-based hydrocarbon accounting.

