The next step in a clubhouse where audio chat apps pass 8 million users





According to App Annie, Clubhouse has been downloaded more than 8 million times, opening the door to new users as well as building Android apps.

According to mobile data and analytics firm App Annie, Clubhouse, a drop-in audio chat app, has been downloaded more than 8 million times worldwide since its launch in March 2020. This is because the app is still in invitation-only beta and is currently only available on iOS. Its success is due to the widespread trend towards social audio apps, as well as the app’s attention-grabbing appearance and behavioral changes caused by pandemics.

According to App Annie, during the pandemic, people have used more social media platforms to stay connected. Social media apps will be downloaded more than 9.6 billion times in 2020 and are said to account for “almost 45% of all time spent on mobile.” The social audio app is one of the apps that has benefited from this, and while Clubhouse is the most notable success story, other apps are also attracting users.

Related: Fireside chat app description and differences from Clubhouse

According to App Annie, Clubhouse has been downloaded 3.5 million times worldwide by February 1st and has grown to 8.1 million times by February 16th. This rapid growth includes 2.6 million downloads in the United States alone, but also in the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Brazil and Turkey. According to App Annie, this growth was partially driven by the advent of well-known figures such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, whose platforms are said to be running their own version of Clubhouse.

Clubhouse: How did you get here and what’s next?

The Clubhouse is self-evidently “growing faster than expected,” and “expands as quickly as possible and opens to everyone soon.” In a blog post last July, he said that slow growth is beneficial because the service can be adjusted in the process. He said he was keen to implement a “robust community policy” and introduce user experience features such as safety and inclusion.

By October, he said, “We’ve moved from a small community of beta testers to a network of growing communities,” and judging from App Annie’s data, it’s now growing exponentially. The update reiterated the intention to make the app available to everyone as soon as possible, including the development of Android apps. This will start soon. Elsewhere, the infrastructure has been extended to add accessibility and localization capabilities. It also adds tools for user support, detection, and content creation. Clubhouse may seem a bit exclusive as an invitation-only iOS app, but its intent is something else, and we clearly want it to be available to everyone as soon as possible.

Details: Dispo is an invitation-only app like a clubhouse, but for photos

Source: App Annie, Clubhouse

Jennifer Lawrence not playing Storm on Marvel’s Fantastic Four

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos