Why website load speed is important in Google rankings





People these days are incredibly impatient. If your website takes too long to launch, they may click away and never come back. In return, this has a significant impact on your ability to grow your customer list. But that’s not the only problem. Keep reading to learn more about website load speed and why it’s important to Google’s rankings.

What is page load speed?

When we talked about page load speed, we were basically talking about the time it takes to load a website in a browser. In some cases, this is related to factors on the part of the person viewing the website, such as the type of device you are using and your internet connection. However, most of the responsibility for page load speed lies with the website itself. That’s why it’s important to understand how well it loads when someone visits your website.

What causes page load times to fluctuate?

There are many factors that can cause page load times to vary. For example, a special plugin on the back end of a page can be a bit late. This can be slower to load than if you didn’t have a website. Or, if the photo is too large and too detailed, it may slow down the loading time. There are many reasons. Therefore, it is important to be aware of what the problem is.

Why is website loading speed important?

So why is website load speed really important? As a starting point, keeping the attention of your target customers is very important. If you can’t find a way to do this, you can say goodbye to profits.

But that’s not the only reason. One of the heaviest factors Google considers in search engine rankings is page load speed. According to this article by SEMrush, the best speed to aim is 1-2 seconds. Beyond that, your position in the search rankings may drop.

Not sure where to start with page load speed?

When it comes to website load speed, every part of a second is important. That’s why The Light Digital team can help. We understand that having a responsive website is important for providing a better user experience and improving search rankings. Not only can we help you find the problem, but we can also provide suggestions on how to solve the problem. In addition, we can help with other things such as social media marketing. Please contact us today for more information.

