Cloud technology shines as NetApps’ seventh startup cohort graduates





Bangalore: Data management and hybrid cloud service provider NetApp announced on Wednesday the completion of its seventh demo day for its flagship startup accelerator program, NetApp Excellerator. Seven startups graduating (BlinkIn, Litmus Automation, CloudHedge, SynctacticAI, BrainSightAI, Arintra, Sn126) can disrupt areas such as clinical AI, mental health, data management, edge computing and remote customer service. Demoday provided seven graduated startups with the opportunity to showcase their solutions to investors, customers, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Arintra and BrainSight AI are healthcare start-ups. Arintra is an intelligent healthcare assistant that helps reduce the overload of clinical providers. BrainSightAI is building a SaaS platform to bring the power of advanced imaging and AI to clinicians and patients to improve brain health. Some graduated startups are developing enterprise software. SynctacticAIs The smart data science platform extracts insights from structured and unstructured data in vertical markets such as fintech and retail. CloudHedge uses AI and ML in combination with DevOps and the cloud to enable enterprise-wide IT automation. NetApp India’s Ravi Chabria, MD, told TOI that the focus on data-driven innovation is only accelerating. “We see it not only in healthcare start-ups, but also in infrastructure start-ups that are actually enabling this entire multi-cloud infrastructure at the core of NetApp. With access to our technology and business experience. With hybrid cloud data management, start-ups are ready to build a robust, self-developed technology infrastructure. ” NetApp’s Madhurima Agarwal, leader of NetApp Excellerator and director of engineering programs, said: After the success of the fully virtualized program in the last cohort, we also gained momentum in this batch. This allowed participation from four international start-ups and further validated the program’s global outlook. Registration for the eighth cohort begins with a four-month program that offers a fully paid PoC (proof of concept) or stock. -15,000 dollars free grant. B2B technology startups using products in the areas of cloud, AI, IoT, DevOps, Kubernetes, and data management are applicable.





