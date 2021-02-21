Industry 4.0 Technology: An Important Game Changer for Indian Manufacturing





The use of robotics found in the manufacturing industry is one good example here.

By Milind Kulshreshtha

Industry 4.0 is gaining in popularity due to the rapid improvements in cybercomputing capabilities over the last few decades. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) narrow the gap between the virtual world and the real world, creating an interoperable platform between information technology (IT) and real physical operations. I am. The term Industry 4.0 means leveraging the cyber-physical domain in combination with the latest technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, AR and 3D printing to increase productivity. Industry 4.0 is already affecting sectors such as manufacturing, supply chain management, construction and shipping, and will affect all aspects of our day-to-day activities. It is considered a truly disruptive technology.

Evolution of Industry 4.0

The first Industrial Revolution (commonly referred to as Industry 1.0) began in the 18th century with the use of steam-generated electricity and the mechanization of production. This was an important shift from a manual labor-based industry to the use of steam-powered engines to increase human productivity. The textile industry was one of the early beneficiaries of this mechanization, and steam engine-powered looms replaced traditional handmade textiles for mass production.

A century later, the Second Industrial Revolution (Industry 2.0) began with the advent of electricity and the production of assembly lines using conveyor belts. The turning point in the industry was when Henry Ford used the concept of assembly lines for mass production in automobile manufacturing. In addition, Industry 3.0 revolutionized the electronics world with the advent of memory-programmable controls and computers in the late 20th century. The automation of digital processes has made it possible to operate machines in the production process without human intervention. The use of robotics found in the manufacturing industry is one good example here.

Industry 4.0, the fourth Industrial Revolution, is triggered by high-tech innovation that integrates cyber-physical systems: smart machines that can exchange real-time information over the Internet of Things (IIOT) for the decision-making process. I did. Industry 4.0 is the ambition of a variety of state-of-the-art technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, artificial intelligence, big data science, 3D printing, 5G, drones and telecommunications, all leveraged to increase manufacturing process productivity. I will.

Industry 4.0 technology

Today, machine-to-machine real-time communication is possible in addition to the previous human-machine interaction. Visualization and simulation technology has taken a leap forward with the increased processing power of chips. You can design a variety of complex and customizable modular products and communicate them directly to your machine for tracking. Therefore, embedded systems, factories, and workers connect via the IoT and work together in a cyber-physical environment. As part of Industry 4.0, AI- and IoT-backed robots are more flexible and able to make decisions in a factory environment. There are cobots, such as cobots, that essentially participate in human activity, and their role is now more than a stand-alone machine that performs repetitive tasks.

AR (Augmented Reality) technology is one step ahead of the popular Virtual Reality (VR) technology. It is a combination of both the real and digital worlds for greater virtual world applicability. Tools such as Google Glass can overlay information in the user’s field of view to give them more insight into the objects they are looking at (technical parameters, tolerances, etc.).

In the Industry 4.0 scheme, various cyber-physical systems work together to make independent correction decisions to improve productivity. Timely alerts for human intervention are generated to inform you of possible causes and possible maintenance to ensure uninterrupted machine availability. Here, the logic of distributed processing of ordinary tasks by centralized decision making using an analysis framework is widely used. Smart sensor information emitted from cyber-physical systems is processed by cloud servers. On cloud servers, AI analytics, which consist of mathematical models, execute predictive algorithms to increase productivity and help guide the manufacturing process. Implementation of Industry 4.0 requires not only horizontal integration between factories, but also vertical integration to connect the hierarchy of production lines. Overall, smart factory intelligence is made possible by the convergence of information processing technology as part of the digital ecosystem.

Indian perspective

In 2018, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with GoI, established the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center in India. The National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog is a designated node institution for interacting with the World Economic Forum to create new policy frameworks for emerging technologies. GoI has already created a feasible policy framework and set incentives for infrastructure development with a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. Samarth Udyog Bharat 4.0 (Smart Advanced Manufacturing and Rapid Transformation Hubs), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (Ministry of Heavy Industries), is an Indian initiative to promote the implementation of Industry 4.0 with the aim of disseminating technology solutions to the Indian manufacturing sector. .. In 2025, we went through steps such as awareness programs, training and demo centers. Industry, academia, and international cooperation in the field of technology related to Industry 4.0 is a policy developed by the government. India’s National Manufacturing Policy (NMP) has been promulgated with the aim of increasing manufacturing’s share of GDP to 25%, and Industry 4.0 is the only way to meet this challenge.

(The author is the CEO of AI Kairos, who runs an Industry 4.0 implementation and education program in India. He can be contacted by email [email protected] The expressed views are personal and Financial Express. It does not reflect the official position or policy of Online.)

Get live stock prices from BSE, NSE, US market, latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, check the latest IPO news, best performance IPO, calculate tax with income tax calculation tool, top gain, top of the market Understand Loser, Best Equity Fund. Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos