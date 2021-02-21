Evolution of Rainbow Six Siege with new branding and gameplay changes





Tactical shooter that brings a new mechanism to meta change

With the advent of a whole new generation of games, many popular franchises are, of course, preparing for the launch of a new sequel. Franchises such as Overwatch, Resident Evil, Diablo, Call of Duty, and many other blockbuster series, figuratively, have returned to the drawing board to embrace the power of modern technology and are now making new entries for their respective brands. I’m preparing.

It is the tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege that avoids this “next generation restart”. As declared in 2020, the team behind Ubisoft’s most popular multiplayer title has decided not to develop “Rainbow Six Siege 2.” Instead, I chose to keep evolving the title from its current state. The first step towards this goal was regained in December 2020, when Siege made the leap to the new platforms PS5 and Xbox Series X. The overhaul will continue beyond 2021 through the application of a catalog of technical adjustments and gameplay overhaul. , Content drops, operator tweaks, and even new paint coats.

Rainbow Six Siege’s marketing is in control, with the first full-scale facelift since the game was launched (apparently rocky) in 2017. Siege’s key art has been replaced and features bright and dynamic images celebrating a huge and diverse roster, out of about 60 operators built over the last five years. The Rainbow Six Siege logo itself has also been tuned to sharpen the edge of the journey to the new generation.

These new optics move away from the Rainbow Six franchise’s “anti-terrorism” source and continue to transform the world and its characters into a faceless, non-politicized, more “comic book” world. It is an initiative. The movie world of Rainbow Six Siege. This idea has been corroborated over the past year by focusing on wilder technology, more comprehensive characters, deeper folklore and inside stories, and acceptance of events from another world. It’s understandable that some series veterans could move away from the old Rainbow Six in this step, but as in the great movie above, the developers were able to open the creative envelopes, so I’m fine with that.

But what about the gameplay itself? After all, flashy graphics don’t make any sense if no one wants to play. Especially in this game era, five years is a long time to keep the viewer interested. Next year, the Rainbow Six development team has a number of ideas and psychology that they would like to apply to their jerky, high-intensity shooter. And while the details are still a bit slim, they offer some bullying of these exciting plans.

First and foremost, Rainbow Six Siege gently leans against the attacker. So far for the life of the title, Meta is still believed to be a big fan of the defense team, and developers want to rebalance that balance over the next few months. One of the biggest changes previously suggested at the Six Invitational event in 2020 is a new option that allows an attacker to reselect operators and loadouts before the action phase begins. Therefore, if the team can use the drone to inspect the site and beat the clock, they should choose the option to switch the operator of their choice. This is definitely a big game changer and tests the adaptability of players on both sides of the barricade.

The second developer’s focus is on “posthumous” activities. Attacker KIA can now flick between the remaining security cameras to ping enemies from across the grave for fellow teammates. Soon, however, the eliminated attackers will be able to regain full control of the reconnaissance drone (if it still exists on the map) and continue to inform their non-dead siblings. Become. Again, this is a seemingly minor tweak that makes a big difference in gameplay, makes the drone a much more threatening to defenders, and provides more interactivity to the eliminated players in the post-mortem world. ..

Of course, I’m not killed, so I personally don’t see this feature working.

As the sixth year continues, Rainbow Six Siege is totally for the next operator and location, reshaping existing maps and team members with ongoing efforts to rebalance the entire online multiplayer and esports experience. We will challenge new areas.

Season 1 brings a rework of Argentine operator Flores and the “border”. Season 2 will feature a rework of the Favela with the Nacodanation operator. Season 3 will feature the arrival of Croatian operators and the reworking of “multiple maps”. Meanwhile, Season 4 concludes 2021 with a rework of the Irish operator and the Australian locale “Outback”. In addition, players can expect a variety of new gadgets, weapons and operator rework. Mira, Fuse, Finca and Maestro all support buffs and nerfs.

Developers continue to work on Siege’s core gameplay, offering new features and minor tweaks year after month. This is a small change aimed at driving optimization of the overall experience. As an example, the player’s health counter will be raised to include the operator’s armor status. Therefore, 3 Armor Operators have a numerically higher health counter than, for example, 1 Armor Operator.

And speaking of optimization. Ubisoft is well aware that Rainbow Six Siege has a tremendous footprint in terms of HDD / SSD space for PCs and consoles, and this year it has significantly increased the overall size and size of Rainbow Six Siege. Take steps to reduce it. Its regular seasonal downloads-on all platforms.

Finally, at the time of Operation Crimson, Rainbow Six Siege will offer each new operator as the first unlock of the Premium Tier Battle Pass. Players who purchase the pass will have more or less immediate access to the new door kickers for each season, two weeks before it’s open to the public at the Rainbow Six Siege Store. Nevertheless, the price of Premium Pass does not increase.

Rainbow Six Siege is now available on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. OperationCrimsonHeist will be released on all platforms on March 16th.

