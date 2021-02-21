Big tech payment time for news





A revolution is underway that has the potential to lead to a sustainable media industry in the future.

In the early days, led and inspired developments by big big tech companies (Google, Apple, Microsoft) show a future in which the media can make real money from its digital efforts and presence. I will.

It’s only a matter of time before all countries require big tech companies to pay media companies for content.

When that time comes, he looks back and says it started in Australia. Forced by Australia’s new media code, Google succumbed to pressure and agreed to pay for the news displayed on Google.

This is an important moment for the Australian and global media industry. Revenue is a serious challenge for media companies as more and more advertisers prefer to give big tech giants advertising spend and land. This is impacting the sustainability of the news media business.

The law will correct the economic imbalance between technology and journalism by requiring negotiations between these technology gatekeepers and independent media outlets.

The goal is to reward news organizations for the benefits they get from including news content on their platforms.

Second, the imminent move by Apple, which is expected to release an operating system (iOS 14.5) (highlighted on these pages last week), will allow users to choose privacy, which will allow Facebook to earn user data. Prevents it from turning into a source. This development will allow advertisers to shift their spending directly from Facebook to media entities.

Facebook acts as an intermediary between media entities and advertisers. For now, some are migrating to Android, but this migration could also enable new relationships between media entities and advertisers. Facebook may not offer the same reach as it did before the privacy loophole closed.

Third, Microsoft, another member of the Big Tech group, has approved the Australian model. Microsoft President Brad Smith said: The United States should not oppose Australia’s creative proposal to strengthen democracy by demanding free press support from tech companies. You need to copy it instead.

Smith makes two important points. First, the Australian model is innovative in addressing big tech and media challenges. Second, the United States needs to implement the same model. This is an unprecedented and noteworthy move by tech companies in the United States, demonstrating extensive support for the idea that tech companies pay media entities for news.

It may start a process that may see tech companies paying media companies around the world. However, this requires government and media organizations to take the lead.

What’s coming in Australia isn’t just because tech companies were great players in the game. Two years after the Australian media code was created, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promoted legislation to correct the competitive imbalance between the technology sector and independent media outlets.

South African media is immune to the devastating impact of Big Tech on the media industry. The shift in advertising from media entities to tech companies has put the media industry in a bad shape. Correcting this situation requires the leadership of everyone involved.

Despite fierce competition between South African media entities, the industry needs to speak in one voice and engage with big tech companies on this issue.

The South African government can no longer just monitor and become a neutral observer while the industry is disappearing due to the unfair advantage of big tech companies. Correcting the competition imbalance requires better legislation similar to that developed in Australia.

While this is happening, South African media entities must be innovative to maintain viewer interest. After all, it was innovation that allowed Big Tech to eat the media that promoted lunch.

The law addresses some of the imbalances and the rest requires the media industry to evolve through innovative media solutions.

Wesley Diphoko is the Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company (South Africa) magazine.

* The views expressed here are not necessarily the views of the IOL or title site.

Business report

