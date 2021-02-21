Two big questions are still plagued before the God of War PS5 sequel is properly released.





In 2018, Sony Santa Monica returned to the series that defined them with the release of the all-new God of War. PS4 Exclusive tracks the events of the first three mainline God of War games in chronological order, but shifts the mythical era and shifts the gameplay camera perspective directly behind Kratos to be more intimate. By providing personal combat, it served as a reimagination of the series. The focus of the story is also more reflexive, from the overwhelming theme of anger and revenge, as Kratos and his new son Atreus travel to Midgard with the aim of giving their recently deceased wives and mothers proper see-offs, respectively. I moved to a plot. The title has been released with high acclaim almost around the world, and many have stated that it was one of the best games of the past generation and has returned to the form of a series in which modern overhaul was urgently needed. I am.

With such a strong reputation and some important story beats being teased towards the end, there is little doubt in the minds of fans that the game will eventually receive a sequel, in September of this year. Its existence was confirmed at the end of the PS5 showcase. A simple teaser provides some hints on the direction of Kratos and Atreus’ next adventure. It features a simple phrase that Ragnarok is coming, followed by a 2021 release window. No additional details have been shared since the teaser was removed, and it has not yet been announced when the next PS5 showcase will arrive. Since the player first defeated God of War, speculation about the beat and gameplay evolution of the next story in the sequel is about the same. Instead, much of the conversation so far has centered around the range of the following PS5 titles, with a given development time and the current lack of monopoly on the newly released console.

The presence of a sequel to the PS5-only showcase confirms that the untitled game will be released on Sony’s new hardware, but there are still questions about whether the game will also be released on the PS4. Some other Sony first-party titles, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and the next Horizon: Forbidden West, have all received or will receive PS4 and PS5 versions. For many, the new God of War is one of the first companies (with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart) to take full advantage of brand new hardware. In addition, knowing that the latest God of War started development in 2014, he theorized that the follow-up may not be as long as the 2018 original during the 2021 release period. Players are working hard. Both were ambitious, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, but eventually a shorter game than the previous entry in each series, but the latest God of War has 20. It’s not too surprising to fall below. -30 hours of gameplay from the previous game. However, this, of course, does not reflect the overall quality of the sequel.

With these protracted questions surrounding the long-awaited sequel and few details about the content of the game itself, Sony will take on more exciting features of the new God of War until it knows exactly which platform fans expect. It remains difficult to take home about it, and how long the game will last. I’m not saying that the newly released trailer of the sequel won’t get hype or conversation on a particular day, but these less thrilling but arguably more important questions are with the game since its first release. We’re stuck together and will continue to do so until Sony decides to clean the air. Once the expectations of the enthusiastic fan base are set accordingly, the God of War sequel can have the best chance of following in the footsteps of its beloved prequel.

