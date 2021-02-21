Splatoon 3 – Gadget configured for Nintendo Switch in 2022





In the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, over 30 games were exhibited for Nintendo Switch. Most of these games are scheduled for mid-2021.

The headline for the 50-minute presentation was Splatoon 3. This is a new game in the Splat series that will be available on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

In the new game, players leave Incopolis for the new region of Splatland. The heart of the region is also known as the City of Chaos, named Splatville, a new city of combat-savvy Incling and Octling.

Splatoon 3 introduces various features to the action shooter series. This includes weapons such as bow weapons, customization options, and the ability to move back to a 4v4 Turf Wars match.

The additional titles announced at Nintendo Direct are:

Pila and Mithra join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Originally featured in the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game as an ally of the main character Rex Two-in-One, Pila and Mithra joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Vol in March. 2 games. Two new fighters will be announced in the future. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: Released for the Wii in 2011, the game features improved frame rates and graphics at 60 frames per second, as well as improved controls on the Nintendo Switch. Players can choose to play using a motion control with two Joy-Con controllers or a game using a Nintendo Switch Pro controller with button-only controls. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Launched Separately on July 16, 2021 Mario Golf: Super Rush: Mario Golf: Super Rush features local and online multiplayer modes, including speed golf, allowing players to play at the same time. Tee off and race towards the green. The game also features a story mode, where the player’s Mii character interacts with the mushroom kingdom character, competes in golf challenges, and gains power-up stats experience. By having the Joy-Con controller as a golf club, you can use motion control. The game will start on June 25, 2021. ProjectTriangleStartegy (tentative title): The game continues the Square-Enix tactical RPG line. Combat takes place on terrain at different altitudes, and the character’s attack range depends on the location and the weapons equipped. In addition, the decisions made will affect how the story unfolds and which characters join the player’s cause. The game was released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022 and is currently available for free demo. Star Wars: Hunter: This game aims to provide a thrilling take to the galaxy in team-based online multiplayer. Players build a team from the cast of newStarWars characters. Star Wars: The Force’s Return Star Wars: Force Awakens, Free to Play Star Wars: Hunter Launches in 2021 The game will start on March 26, 2021. Miitopia: This game is a customizable adventure for Nintendo Switch where players create and customize Mii characters and cast them into fantasy adventures. Miipia has expanded customizations such as wigs and makeup, allowing players to have horses as allies in battle. Miitopialaunches Knockout City May 21, 2021: Players Participate in Dodgeball Battles to Score Scores in Team-Based Multiplayer Matches, Throw, Catch, Pass, Avoid and Work on Dodgeball Dominance I will. Knockout City for Nintendo Switch will launch on May 21, 2021. FallGuys: Ultimate Knockout: In party games, up to 60 players run, jump and pave the way for victory. Players dive into a series of challenges and obstacle courses online with other competitors. I hope to make all the cuts and move on to the next round. Players can transition between open and collaborative challenges, where all losing teams are eliminated. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout of Nintendo Switch Launched in Late 2021 DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power: Based on Cartoon Network Show, the player is one of many DC Super Heroines such as Batgirl, Supergirl, Wonder Woman and more As a teenager who has to overcome all high school as a teenager while saving the city. Each of these superheroes has its own special abilities such as flying and gadgets that can be used in combat. Players can explore the metropolis and rebuild the devastated parts of the city. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power Launch on June 4, 2021. Famicom Detective Club: Missing Heir / Famicom Detective Club: Girl Standing Behind: Two Nintendo Deep Cut Released from Japan, localized in English text and modernized for Nintendo Switch. Players will come to Famicom Detective Club: The Missing HeirandFamicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Standed Behind, Nintendo eShop individually or together to reveal the truth at a discount on May 14, 2021. ApexLegends: Free-to-play battle royale games continue to grow A roster of powerful legends, strategic combat and cross-platform play. Nintendo Switch players will receive a new Legendary Pathfinder skin and 30 free levels of the Season 8: Mayhem Battle Pass when playing on Switch for two weeks after launch. Apex Legends will be available for Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2021.

Click here to watch a Nintendo Direct video with other titles.

