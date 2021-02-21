Aaron Gordon excited about the growth of {CodeOrlando}





Orlando-Summer 2019, Aaron Gordon sits in the front row, where a group of talented teenage students showcase cutting-edge technology recipes at his and his family’s first {Code Orlando} camp graduation ceremony. I saw you do.

That was exactly what Orlando Magic envisioned and expected when it first devised the STEM education program. Ambitious students, such as when Gordon grew up in Northern California, not only blew him away with his ingenuity, but also showed him a thirst for this discipline among young people today. I did.

Now in 2021, the desire for Gordon to extend this curriculum to more students is gaining momentum.

On Friday, February 19, the Gordon Family Giving Foundation announced that it would partner with the University of Central Florida Community Innovation Education University (CCIE) to donate $ 300,000 to {CodeOrlando} and host the program at the UCF Downtown Campus each summer. did. 2025.

According to Gordon, the aim was to give opportunities to children who didn’t necessarily have the opportunity. There are so many possibilities in the Central Florida region that they have untapped potential, not only growing and experiencing new learning methods and new ways of thinking, but they are not accustomed to gaining. So, especially to be able to partner with UCF for the next five years, we just wanted to make sure it was long lasting and something we could build.

The Foundation’s generous philanthropy supports the development of the program. The program is also used to provide high-tech educational opportunities for poorly serviced and undervalued Orlando high school students and to award scholarships to program mentors. The program is free for students and will be provided as needed.

Students at {CodeOrlando} participate in a series of hands-on visits to Orlando-based companies and organizations that design, develop and use cutting-edge technologies, especially those that help improve the world.

Visits include the use of specific technologies, tours of engineering sites, and individual meetings with employees who share similar demographic backgrounds and circumstances. Students intern at these organizations and use coding tools to create projects. The Foundation provides scholarships, ongoing support, and opportunities to all {CodeOrlando} students through the university to achieve their educational goals.

We look forward to grades 8-12 jumping into STEM learning through participation in the GF2 Coding Camp and important long-term follow-up by the mentors it provides. The University of Community Innovation and Education is excited and lucky to partner with the Gordon Family Foundation to offer this opportunity, says Pamela “Shishi” Carroll, Ed.D. , Professor and Dean, UCF Community Innovation and Education College, and Mildred W. Coyle A prominent scholar and a donated professor of education.

Gordon believes that unleashing talent requires innovative and artistic thinking, which he himself has used and benefited from through his professional journey.

This idea was instilled at an early age by his family, especially her mother, Shelly Davis Gordon, a computer scientist who has helped Spearhead {Code Orlando} since its inception in 2018. She has worked in the semiconductor industry for 35 years and, like her son, is very passionate about helping young people reach their full potential.

She’s a superstar, 25-year-old Magics said. She is the center of the organization. She makes it tick. The kids love her. She seems to be the second mom to all those kids. She is what drives it. She is the MVP of {Code Orlando}. Without her, this would not have been possible. She is incredibly bright, devoted, hardworking, and just has a big heart. She knows the importance of creating education and opportunities for these children.

As a kid, Gordon still remembers helping his mother take computer components home, disassemble them, find microchips, and reassemble them.

He said it seems to be a completely different language. What we do is code the little robot and give the little robot instructions on whether to move forward, backward, or take the course. However, even with this app (zoom) we use, I think we overlook how much coding we have in our daily lives, whether it’s a video game or not. Most coding goes only to what is moving the world. So, in the future and the present, social distance is very important, being able to work remotely is very important, and coding allows you to work remotely. I highly recommend all parents to make sure their children are participating in some STEM program.

For Gordon, who is entering his seventh season at Magic, it makes sense to be able to provide these academic resources to children in the Orlando region who have fallen in love and are crazy about him since his first arrival in 2014.

From the moment I stepped into the city, he said it was just love. We also know that it is an undeveloped market. I came from San Jose and saw some of the tech in Orlando, but it’s actually a bit late. Some children have a great opportunity to pave the way for themselves in the field of technology.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos